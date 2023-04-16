"We started to do a lot of stupid things" - Arsenal superstar makes brutally honest confession after 2-2 West Ham draw

Arsenal star Martin Odegaard was critical of his team's performance in their 2-2 draw with West Ham in the Premier League, saying they did "a lot of stupid things."

The Gunners squandered a two-goal lead for the second straight game and ended up dropping two more points in the title race. Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Odegaard inside the opening ten minutes of the clash had Mikel Arteta's side cruising at the London Stadium.

However, a penalty from Said Benrahma and a goal from Jarrod Bowen pegged Arsenal back, with Bukayo Saka missing a penalty early into the second-half. Odegaard felt his team allowed the Hammers to play long balls and weren't strong enough on the ball themselves. The Norwegian said (via Arsenal Buzz):

“We started to do a lot of stupid things on the ball; we allowed them to play on the long balls.”

Arsenal had also blown a two-goal lead to Liverpool in their last Premier League game at Anfield. Now, with lightning striking twice, their title hopes have taken a big blow. The Gunners next play Southampton at the Emirates on Saturday (April 22).

Arsenal face do or die clash at Etihad

After Sunday's disappointing result, Arsenal hold a four-point advantage over Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

However, the Sky Blues next face the Gunners in the league on April 26, a clash which is billed as a potential title decider. Should Pep Guardiola's side prevail, it will only be a matter of time before they're crowned champions again.

Arsenal, for their part, must avoid a loss, as they'd still win the league by a point should they win all their other games. It wouldn't have come down to this had the Gunners been able to protect their lead in their last two games. However, their implosion has cost them, and their title hopes potentially rest on the outcome of one game - a match they could struggle to win.

