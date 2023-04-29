"We have succumbed too many times” - Liverpool legend admits opponents are not scared of Reds anymore

Liverpool legend John Aldridge reckons teams are not as scared of the Reds as they used to be in seasons past.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been on a run of form this month, going unbeaten in five games, winning the last three, scoring 11 times and conceding four. However, Liverpool face an uphill task to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season. They're seventh in the standings, six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand.

One of the Reds' major problems this season has been their inability to start games on the front foot. They have conceded seven goals in the first ten minutes in the league this term. Only AFC Bournemouth (eight) have fared worse.

Aldridge has said that teams are not scared to attack Liverpool from the first whistle this season. The Reds legend also said that Klopp's men have succumbed to pressure from their opponents too often.

"I think teams this season are not scared of us as much as they used to be," Aldridge said on LFC TV (via Inside Futbol). They get us a little bit from the start, whereas in the last five years, they have been tentative and scared to go forward because we were that good going forward.

"But because we were getting beaten early on in the season, they went, ‘just show them that we are not scared, we are not intimidated and have a go’. And we have succumbed too many times."

Liverpool are set to end the 2022-23 season empty-handed, having been knocked out of all cup competitions. However, they're still hopeful of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League, but their chances appear slim.

Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur this weekend

The Reds host top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday (April 30). They will be determined to extend their winning streak to four games with a win over the North London giants. A victory will take them as high as fifth in the standings.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. begin May with consecutive home games against Fulham and Brentford. They lock horns with Leicester City, Aston Villa and Southampton in their last three games of the season. The Anfield outfit, nevertheless, need Manchester United or Newcastle United to drop points to stand a chance of sneaking into the top four.

