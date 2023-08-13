"We are so unlucky man", "Worst season ever" - Real Madrid fans react as Eder Militao is ruled out with an ACL injury

Real Madrid fans online are devastated to hear the news of defender Eder Militao suffering an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury.

Militao had to be subbed off in the 50th minute of Los Blancos' opening La Liga clash for the 2023-24 season against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, August 12. The Brazilian centre-back was replaced by Antonio Rudiger as he left the pitch in tears.

Real Madrid have now put out an official statement, confirming that Militao has suffered an ACL injury:

"After the tests carried out on our player Éder Militão, he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The player will undergo surgery in the coming days."

This comes as a huge blow for the club after goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suffered an ACL injury in training less than a week ago. The two vital pillars of Carlo Ancelotti's squad are now set to miss out for at least a few months.

Los Blancos' fans are understandably devastated by the double blow and took to Twitter to share their reactions. One fan wrote:

"We are so unlucky man. Courtois, Guler and now Militao out. And 2 of those are out for atleadt 6-7 months…"

Another fan tweeted:

"Worst season ever for Real Madrid"

Here are some more reactions from Madrid fans on Militao and Courtois' ACL injury:

"Two acl injuries a few days is peak"

"ACL on two Madrid players already; this is sad news for Real Madrid; other players must be given light training. Get well soon, Eder."

"All these big injuries before the season even starts!! Can’t be a coincidence."

"Such a tragic news for them."

"Real madrid gone for real this season."

"Why are they all tearing their ACL in Madrid camp."

"Two ACL injuries to two key players in the space of just one week, that’s some horrible luck."

Militao will now undergo surgery in a few days and work on the recovery process.

Real Madrid suffer big injury blows ahead of 2023-24 season

Los Blancos have seen three players suffer long-term injuries ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Arda Guler, who joined the club only this summer from Fenerbahce for €30 million, suffered a meniscus in training during pre-season. He traveled with the club to the US for their pre-season but returned to Madrid for recovery. He is now set to undergo surgery and will be out of action for a few months.

Thibaut Courtois, meanwhile, suffered an ACL injury in training last week and is expected to stay out of action for a few months as well. Los Blancos have signed Kepa Arrizabalaga on a season-long loan from Chelsea to replace the Belgian.

Now, Eder Militao has also suffered an ACL injury. The defender has been the first-choice centre-back since joining from FC Porto in 2019, making 143 appearances for the club.

Real Madrid can now be expected to be in the market for a central defender with less than three weeks remaining in the transfer window.