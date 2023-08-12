"We've lost a major player", "Sack the physio" - Arsenal fans left fuming as Mikel Arteta's men lose key player in season opener

Arsenal fans are unhappy after Jurrien Timber suffered an injury during the Gunners' season opener against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (August 12). Mikel Arteta's team won the game 2-1 at the Emirates.

After Eddie Nketiah had opened the scoring in the 26th minute, Bukayo Saka made it 2-0 six minutes later. Taiwo Awoniyi struck in the 82nd minute to reduce arrears for Forest, setting up a grandstand finale, but the Gunners held on for all three points.

While last season's runner-ups got off to a flying start, their concerns mounted as Timber was forced to leave in the 50th minute with injury. The player seemingly got hurt in the first half as a result of a coming together.

He was unable to continue following the break and had to be taken off. Timber was signed from Ajax in the summer for €40 million plus €5 million add-ons. His injury could be a massive blow for Arsenal.

Fans reacted to Timber's injury, with one tweeting:

"This Timber news is devastating if true. We’ve lost a major player in the first game of the season fml."

Another claimed:

"Surely Timber’s injury might make us re-think letting him go. … Zinny, Tomi are injury prone and won’t last a season and now worried the extent of Timber’s injury!"

One fan commented:

"So worried about this; if it’s knee, it could be months; if it’s calf, weeks on end and hard to recover. The frustrating thing is he got it out of frustration when he went into that tackle for no reason."

"Class medical staff that."

"Class medical staff that."

One fan wrote:

"That’s a sackable offense."

One more commented:

"Should not have played on.."

Another wrote:

"Need new medical staff then."

One fan opined:

"Unprofessional from everyone involved."

Another claimed:

"It wasn’t funny Arteta ffs."

"Sack the physio."

"Sack the physio."

How Mikel Arteta reacted to Jurrien Timber's injury in Arsenal win

Arsenal started off their new league campaign with a win in their season opener, but Timber's injury is worrisome.

Mikel Arteta provided an update on the same, saying that doctors have carried out tests on Timber (via The Independent):

“The doctors looked at him, and they were happy for him to continue. He was as well. Straight away in the first action of the second half, he made a movement, and it was a bit funny. We took him out straight after, and now we have to assess him and see what he has.”

Arsenal return to action on August 21 at Crystal Palace. Whether Timber plays a part in that game is uncertain at this moment.