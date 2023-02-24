"We've lost", "Will cost us the game" - Manchester United fans scared as 'bipolar' player starts against Barcelona in Europa League

Manchester United fans on Twitter are fearful after seeing Fred named as a starter in the playing XI against Barcelona. The two sides are set to collide in a UEFA Europa League play-off second-leg clash at Old Trafford on Thursday, February 24.

The first leg at Camp Nou between the two teams ended in a 2-2 draw. Marcos Alonso and Raphinha were the scorers for the Blaugrana. Meanwhile, a strike from Marcus Rashford and an own goal from Jules Kounde helped United earn a draw.

Considering the competitive and entertaining nature of the first leg, fans are expecting yet another barn-burner at Old Trafford.

David de Gea starts in goal for the hosts in the crucial match. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez (back from suspension) and Luke Shaw form the back four.

Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, and Fred are the midfield three while Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford will partner Wout Weghorst in the attack.

Fans, however, are a bit baffled by Fred's inclusion in the lineup. Many believe Marcel Sabitzer, who is on loan from Bayern Munich until June, should have been given a chance instead.

Fred has made 33 appearances for the Red Devils this season, scoring four goals and providing four assists.

One fan on Twitter even called the Brazilian midfielder 'bipolar', as they wrote:

"Bipolar Fred performance in a crucial game inbound."

Another fan claimed that Manchester United have already lost the match as he wrote:

"Fred starting we’ve lost."

Another fan echoed the same sentiment, writing:

"Fred will cost us the game."

One fan, though, vowed to keep faith in Erik ten Hag's decision as long as United keep winning.

Here are some of the reactions across Twitter after Manchester United's lineup for the Europa League showdown against Barcelona was announced:

7 @UTDibrahimm Seeing fred in a United xi scares tf outta me 🥲 Seeing fred in a United xi scares tf outta me 🥲

football-writer @Jamachussein1 🏼 @ManUtd This is not possible 🥵 what does Erik think about the idea of playing fred ove Marcel 🤷🏽‍♂️ I didn’t get that Not even in million years but I’m sticking with for whatever he does while he is winning 🥹 @ManUtd This is not possible 🥵 what does Erik think about the idea of playing fred ove Marcel 🤷🏽‍♂️ I didn’t get that Not even in million years but I’m sticking with for whatever he does while he is winning 🥹✅💪🏼

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke ahead of clash against Barcelona

Ahead of their Europa League showdown against Barcelona, Erik ten Hag claimed that the game is another step in United's progress in the right direction.

The Dutchman also added that his team will look to create a special occasion for the fans at Old Trafford with their performance against the Blaugrana. Ten Hag told United Review (via the club's official website):

"We are all on a journey together, moving forward game by game and, tonight, we need the fans, as well as the players, to be at the top of their game, if we are to create a memorable night at Old Trafford."

Manchester United come into the game on the back of a 3-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League.

