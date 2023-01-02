“We’ve won”, “Missed so much” – Liverpool fans delighted as player they ‘needed’ returns to line-up for Brentford clash

Liverpool fans have expressed excitement and delight to see Ibrahima Konate return to the starting XI for their clash against Brentford.

The Reds will take on the Bees at the Brentford Community Stadium on Monday (January 2) night in their first match of 2023. Jurgen Klopp has put out a strong line-up, with Konate making it into the XI for the first time since November last year.

Liverpool fans seemed very pleased with the news and took to Twitter to welcome the Frenchman back. One of them simply wrote:

"Konate in yeah we’ve won"

Another fan tweeted in anticipation of Virgil van Dijk and Konate playing together again:

"Virg 🤝 Ibou. Missed so much ❤"

Here are some more reactions to the news:

The match against Brentford will be just the third Premier League appearance of the season and fifth across all competitions for Konate. The centre-back was sidelined for a significant period due to a knee injury but returned to fitness just in time to make France's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

Last season, Konate made 29 appearances across all competitions to help Liverpool in their pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple. The Reds won the EFL Cup and FA Cup, but finished as runners-up in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Here is the Reds' complete line-up for the Brentford clash:

Alisson Becker; Kostas Tsimikas, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara; Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool look to extend winning streak against upbeat Brentford

Liverpool will enter the match at the Brentford Community Stadium in decent form. The Reds have won both of their Premier League games since the FIFA World Cup's conclusion and will be gunning for a third victory on the bounce.

Jurgen Klopp's side first saw off Aston Villa 3-1 at Villa Park on Boxing Day thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Stefan Bajcetic. They then beat Leicester City 2-1 at Anfield courtesy of two own-goals from Wout Faes.

Brentford, meanwhile, enter this match after a win and a draw in their last two matches.

Thomas Frank's team let a two-goal lead slip to draw 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur at home on Boxing Day. The Bees then comfortably beat West Ham United 2-0 at the London Stadium thanks to goals from Ivan Toney and Joshua Dasilva.

Brentford and Liverpool played each other twice in the Premier League last season. The first meeting ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw, while the Reds won the reverse fixture 3-0 at Anfield.

