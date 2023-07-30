"We are waiting to sell" - PL manager makes claim about player amid reported interest from Arsenal

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has provided a transfer update on goalkeeper David Raya amid interest from Arsenal. The Danish manager admitted that the Spanish shot-stopper is intent on leaving the Bees this summer.

Raya has been the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are reportedly preparing an official bid for the Spanish goalkeeper, who has attracted interest from Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur as well, according to Metro.

However, the German outfit have now reportedly pulled out of the race along with the Lilywhites, who were put off by the £40 million price tag set by Brentford for Raya's signature.

When asked why Raya was not in Brentford's squad to face Aston Villa in a friendly and whether the goalkeeper was on his way out of the club, Frank told NBC Sports (as quoted by Metro):

"Unfortunately it’s not that easy. I hope [we get an offer], we are waiting to sell. David would like to go. That’s fine for us. If a club want to buy [him] they just need to find out the price. So I guess it should be simple, but apparently it’s very difficult!"

Arsenal's current first-choice goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale, joined the Gunners in 2021 from Sheffield United. He has been Mikel Arteta's preferred choice, featuring in all 38 of the Gunners' league fixtures during the 2022/23 campaign.

However, Arteta is reportedly intent on bringing Raya to provide competition for the English goalkeeper. It remains to be seen whether the north London outfit will step up their efforts in pursuit of the Brentford shot-stopper.

"It will be good to bounce off him" - Aaron Ramsdale details what Arsenal signing will bring to the team

Ramsdale has given his take on Arsenal's signing of former West Ham United skipper Declan Rice. The English goalkeeper believes the midfielder will be a great addition to the team.

The Gunners secured the England international's services from West Ham this summer for £105 million. The goalkeeper and the midfielder have played together for the England national team.

Speaking about Rice's move to the Emirates, the Arsenal goalkeeper told TNT Sports:

"Energy, on and off the pitch. He’s a loud character and loves to make people smile and laugh. It will be good to bounce off him because we’re similar personalities."

Rice led West Ham as captain to a great UEFA Conference League victory last term. Speaking about his contributions to the Hammers, Ramsdale added:

"He was a great servant for West Ham and achieved a lot there, helping them win a trophy last season as captain. He left there with great experiences and he’s going to try and lift us now."