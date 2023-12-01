"We want a masterclass today", "Bring it on" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo captains Al-Nassr in Riyadh derby against Al-Hilal

Fans are excited to see Cristiano Ronaldo captaining Al-Nassr in a top-of-the-table Saudi Pro League clash at Al-Hilal on Friday (December 1).

The two teams are separated by four points atop the standings, with Al-Alami trailing Al-Hilal after 14 games. Regardless of what happens in the game, Al-Hilal will continue to stay at the top, but a loss will whittle down their lead to just one point.

Considering Ronaldo's rousing recent form, especially in the league, fans are expecting a masterclass from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in the Riyadh derby. One tweeted:

"We want a masterclass today."

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Al-Nassr haven't lost in 12 games - winning 11 - since losing their opening two games of the season. The only match they didn't win in this sequence was a 2-2 draw at home to Abha in October, where they squandered a 2-0 lead, including a stoppage-time equaliser.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has turned back the years with a superb campaign in his first full season in Saudi Arabian football. The 38-year-old has league-leading tallies of 15 goals and seven assists in 13 games.

He has also bagged three goals and an assist in four outings in the AFC Champions League, drawing a blank in a goalless home draw with Persepolis on matchday five last week.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared at Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. Since making his senior debut two decades ago, the 38-year-old has notched up over 850 goals for club and country, a record tally.

After two decades of dominating in Europe with some of the continent's top sides like Real Madrid and Manchester United, Ronaldo embarked on a new venture in December.

The Portugal captain joined Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr on a free transfer. Suffice to say, he has been a superhit at the club, leading by example. In 38 competitive outings across competitions, Ronaldo has racked up an impressive tally of 32 goals and 11 assists.

That includes 18 goals and nine assists in 19 games across competitions as he eyes his first competitive silverware with his new side.