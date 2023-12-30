"We want a masterclass today", "More goals today" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo captains Al-Nassr in league fixture against Al-Taawoun

Fans are expecting a 'masterclass' and 'more goals' from Cristiano Ronaldo as he leads out Al-Nassr for their final Saudi Pro League game of the year at Al-Taawoun on Saturday (December 30).

Having won their last three league games since a 3-0 defeat at leaders Al-Hilal, Ronaldo and Co. are flying high in the league in second place, 10 points behind the runaway pacesetters, who have played a game more.

Al-Taawoun haven't fared too poorly either, occupying the fourth place in the standings, nine points behind their matchday 19 visitors.

Al-Alami boss Luis Castro has named a strong lineup for the trip to Al-Taawoun, with Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Talisca leading up front. With Ronaldo set to end the year as the most prolific scorer for club and country, fans are expecting more goals from the 38-year-old.

"We want a masterclass today," tweeted one.

Another chimed in:

"More goals today"

Here are the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A win will take Castro's side back to within seven points of Al-Hilal at the top as 2023 draws to a close.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Al-Nassr attacker Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the midst of a fabulous first full season with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr, whom he joined on a free transfer last December.

Widely considered as one of the best players and most lethal goalscorers in the game' history, Ronaldo shows no signs of stopping despite turning 39 in less than two months.

Continuing to age like fine wine, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is in blistering form this season, amassing 23 goals and 11 assists in 24 games across competitions. That includes league-leading tallies of 19 goals and nine assists in nine league outings.

With 53 goals, Ronaldo leads a group of four players to have scored at least 50 times for club and country this year. He's one ahead of the duo of PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, while Manchester City's Erling Haaland is two goals behind.