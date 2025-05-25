"We will make history", "Take us to the promise land" - Real Madrid fans react as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement is announced

Real Madrid fans reacted online after club legend Xabi Alonso was announced as their new manager. The 43-year-old was announced as Carlo Ancelotti's successor by Los Blancos on Sunday, May 25.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As a player, Alonso made 231 appearances for Real between 2009 and 2015, racking up six goals and 31 assists in the process. After retiring at Bayern Munich in 2017, he earned his coaching badges with the Merengues' Under-14 side.

He spent some time with Real Sociedad's B team before being handed his first senior coaching gig by Bayer Leverkusen in 2022. He led Die Werkself to an invincible Bundesliga and DFB Pokal double in the 2023-24 campaign, attracting attention from multiple top European sides.

Ad

Although he stayed on at Leverkusen for the 2024-25 campaign, his move to the Santiago Bernabeu was imminent after Ancelotti's departure was announced. After the official announcement, fans expressed their joy and hope for a successful 2025-26 season under Alonso online.

On X, @hereisabdullah wrote:

"Bro we will make history here."

Expand Tweet

Ad

@Michael88776591 wrote:

"Take us to the promise(d) land my Gaffer."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

"Knock on the bells, wake up the sleepers. Close the windows, light fires. Tell everyone that Xabi Alonso has returned home," @BAKR86475004 wrote.

"Welcome to the biggest club in the whole world Xabi," @Mr_Degen1 wrote.

"Welcome back! After four seasons we now have a coach I'm very excited about," @1mqlk wrote.

Ad

"Alonso, bring back the joy of beautiful dominating counter attacking football," @Drax07179585 wrote.

"Witnessed Mbappe, Trent and Xabi Alonso comunicado official in span of one year. Life is Good," @federecobabar_2 claimed.

"This UCL threepeat will be historic," @Asensii20 wrote.

"WE ARE SO BACK," @GoonzalezRM wrote.

"LIVES ARE CHANGED," @Camaverde_ wrote.

After a rare trophyless season, Real Madrid will be counting on Alonso to deliver some silverware in his debut campaign in the Spanish capital.

Ad

"He has the quality" - Outgoing Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti makes claim about successor Xabi Alonso

Outgoing Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti claimed that Xabi Alonso has all the qualities to be a successful manager at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In a press conference before his final game in charge of the club, a 2-0 win over Real Sociedad on Saturday, May 24, the veteran Italian tactician said (via Managing Madrid):

Ad

"I don't want to give advice, everyone has their own methodology. But enjoy Real Madrid. Xabi Alonso will be the first and I wish him all the luck in the world. He has the quality to coach Real Madrid. Let him enjoy it, that's what I have to say."

Before Alonso starts his Real Madrid tenure, the club have already reinforced their squad. The signing of centre-back Dean Huijsen for a reported €59.5 million has been confirmed, while the arrival of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer is imminent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaryan Nagraj Aaryan has been covering European football at Sportskeeda since the start of 2024. He is pursuing an integrated M.Sc. degree in Chemistry at NIT Rourkela, and tends to rely on his proclivity for numbers and statistics for his content, making the most of websites like Transfermarkt and FotMob. He is also a district level basketball and table tennis player.



A Borussia Dortmund fan, Aaryan had his first tryst with football during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Despite his young mind being influenced by Lionel Messi's exploits, his favorite World Cup moment is Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning free-kick against Spain from the 2018 version. He strongly believes that Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz can replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their respective potentials.



Aaryan, who has been on commentary panels for football and cricket tournaments at his university, is a huge admirer of Achraf Hakimi for the Moroccan's loan stint in Dortmund between 2018 and 2020. His favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who impressed him with his excellent tactical nous and benignant man-management skills.



When he is not scouring the internet for unique statistics, Aaryan follows the Indian Super League, the A-League, and the Saudi Pro League among others. He is an avid quizzer and debater, and a trained classical and western musician who likes to rock out for his college band, Euphony, as lead vocalist and guitarist. Know More