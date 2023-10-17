"We will be there", "Young talents always cook" - Barcelona fans react as teenager is reportedly set to start in El Clasico against Real Madrid

Barcelona fans are ecstatic about their teenage attacker Lamine Yamal reportedly being fit to face Real Madrid in El Clasico on October 28.

Yamal, 16, has had a sensational start to his young career for club and country. The teenager has bagged a goal and two assists in 12 games across competitions.

However, Yamal sustained a leg injury in the 2-2 league draw at Granada, which made him doubtful for the El Clasico game with Real Madrid. In a heartening development for Barca fans, though, Barca Universal have reported that Yamal is expected to start against Los Blancos.

Ecstatic fans shared their reactions on social media, with one tweeting:

"We will be there"

Another chimed in, reckoning Yamal could 'cook' Madrid:

"Young talents always cook Madrid. He just might."

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Both Barca and Real Madrid have made good starts to the season. Los Blancos have won 10 of 11 games across competitions and lead the league. Barca, meanwhile, are unbeaten in 11 games across competitions, winning eight, and are third in the standings, three points behind Los Blancos (24) after nine games.

What happened the last time Real Madrid played Barcelona in the league?

Barcelona boss Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona and Real Madrid split their two league meetings last season. While Los Blancos won 3-1 at home, Barca returned the favour in the reverse fixture, triumping 2-1 at the Camp Nou in March.

A Ronald Araujo own goal put the visitors in front after just nine minutes, but Xavi's side restored parity through Sergi Roberto on the cusp of half-time. Both sides went for the winner, with Los Blancos having a potential winner from Marco Asensio chalked off for offside by VAR nine minutes from time.

To add insult to injury, Franck Kessie bagged the winner in the second minute of stoppage times to break Madrid hearts. The win took Barca 12 points clear at the top with 12 games to go. Xavi's side wouldn't relinquish their lead, finishing 10 points clear of Los Blancos to win their first league title in four years.

It was also Barca's 100th win across competitions for Madrid, with their legendary manager Pep Guardiola in attendance.