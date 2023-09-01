"We are winning it all", "Better than Vinicius" - Barcelona fans react as club seal deal for highly rated La Liga superstar

Fans on Twitter have reacted to news of Barcelona reportedly signing Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on a loan deal with no obligation to buy.

Felix, a highly-touted prospect since his Benfica days, spent the second half of the 2022-23 season away on loan at Chelsea. He scored four goals in 20 games across competitions. The forward has fallen out with Atleti manager Diego Simeone and didn't play a single minute in the 2023-24 season.

Barca were interested in the 23-year-old Portuguese as they were keen to fill the void left by Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati's departure.

Atleti president Enrique Cerezo also confirmed yesterday that Los Rojiblancos were waiting to see whether Barca made a move as he said (via O Jogo Portugal):

"Joao Felix is an Atletico player. We are waiting to see how this issue is resolved. He said he wanted to go to a specific team like Barcelona, and we are waiting to see if they decide or not."

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a move has finally materialized and Barcelona fans are ecstatic about it as one of them wrote on Twitter:

"WE ARE WINNING IT ALL."

Another commented:

"Better than Vinicius."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Barca has completed Joao Felix's signing on a season-long loan deal:

Joao Felix previously made his desire to play for Barcelona clear

Joao Felix's future has been up in the air since Chelsea decided not to sign the Portuguese after completing his loan deal. Multiple clubs have since been linked with the 23-year-old attacker.

Felix, though, has been clear in his stance. The Portugal international made it clear that he dreamt of playing for Barca at the club level as he said last month (via GOAL):

“I’d love to play for Barca. Barcelona has always been my first choice, and I’d love to join Barca. It was always my dream since I was a kid. If it happens, it will be a dream come true for me."

Felix, 23, remains a very talented player and is still very young. He scored 34 goals and provided 18 assists in 131 games for Atletico since arriving from Benfica in 2019.