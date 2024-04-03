"We are witnessing another prime" - Fans react as Ronaldo scores hat-trick in Al-Nassr's 8-0 win over Abha

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr stayed on the winning track after their 8-0 win over Abha on Tuesday (April 2), but are still 12 points behind the top-seeded Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League standings. The Portuguese superstar was unstoppable for another game and scored a hat-trick to lead his team to its third straight win.

It was also the second consecutive game that Ronaldo scored a hat-trick, as he scored three goals in the 5-1 win against Al-Tai on Saturday (March 30). The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has 36 goals and 12 assists for Al-Nassr in 35 games across all competitions this season. Ronaldo has scored 29 goals and has 10 assists in 24 games in the Saudi Pro League.

After the game, fans shared their excitement about Ronaldo's stellar performance, some urging FIFA to give him the Ballon d'Or award for 2024.

"We are witnessing another prime," a fan wrote on X/Twitter.

"The GOAT owns Tuesday nights," another one wrote.

"Cristiano Ronaldo, you're 39... Take a bow," a third one posted.

"The goat for a reason"

"Cristiano Ronaldo Hattrick in his last match, 2 goals and 1 assist in 30 minutes already today. Ballon D’Or 2024, we shall be there"

"Ballon D’Or 2024….We are taking it out of Europe"

"CR7 IS NOT GETTING OLD"

Cristiano Ronaldo explains why Ballon d'Or award loses credibility

Cristiano Ronaldo is among the candidates to claim the Ballon d'Or award for the 2023-24 season. He is not a frontrunner for the award despite his stellar numbers, but he is part of the race.

The Portuguese superstar recently opened up about the major individual award and explained why it has lost its credibility over the years.

"Ballon d'Or and The Best are losing credibility. Numbers are reality. We have to analyze the entire season. It's not to say that Messi didn't deserve the award, or Haaland or even [Kylian] Mbappe. I simply no longer believe in these awards. It's not because I won at the Globe Soccer but these are facts, numbers are there and they don't deceive. They can't take this trophy away from me because it is a reality. I'm happier because the numbers are facts," the superstar striker told Record, via Sports Illustrated.

Ronaldo scored 54 goals in 59 games across all competitions in 2023. This year, he can surpass this number especially if he has a deep run with Portugal in the UEFA Euro 2024.

