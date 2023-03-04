“We wouldn’t be here without him”, “Won us that game” - Arsenal fans salute 24-year-old for stunning display in 3-2 Bournemouth win

Arsenal fans lauded Aaron Ramsdale for his exceptional performance against Bournemouth as the Gunners secured a spectacular 3-2 comeback win. The match at the Emirates started in an unexpected manner as Philip Billing found the back of the net in the ninth second to score the second-fastest goal in the league's history.

Marcos Senesi doubled the visitors' advantage with his strike in the 57th minute of the match.

Thomas Partey started the comeback for the Gunners with his 62nd minute goal. Ben White then scored his first ever goal for the north Londoners with a right-footed shot in the 70th minute. White's effort after substitute Reiss Nelson's cross had already gone past the line before Neto made the save.

Nelson proved to be decisive again as he scored the winner in the seventh minute of injury time to complete the turnaround for Mikel Arteta's side.

While it was a team effort from the Gunners, Ramsdale earned plaudits for his reliable display between the sticks. The 24-year-old made two important saves, both from shots taken inside the Gunners' penalty area.

He was also his usual composed self with the ball at his feet, completing 12 out of his 13 attempted passes.

Arteta's side kept their five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City intact with the win. They currently have 63 points on the board after 26 matches.

Fans rightfully showered praise on Ramsdale for playing a crucial role in the win. One fan wrote:

Another opined:

Here are some of the best reactions from fans across Twitter after Aaron Ramsdale's masterclass during Arsenal vs. Bournemouth:

ARDENT GOONER @saltimes Some HUGE saves today. Aaron Ramsdale appreciation tweet. Some HUGE saves today. Aaron Ramsdale appreciation tweet. https://t.co/KqoYJplLEB

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 He won’t grab the headlines, but give Aaron Ramsdale his flowers. Two absolutely huge stops when we were up against it. We wouldn’t be here without him. He won’t grab the headlines, but give Aaron Ramsdale his flowers. Two absolutely huge stops when we were up against it. We wouldn’t be here without him.

Max. ✍🏼 @AFCMax9 Aaron Ramsdale won us that game too by the way. Save of the season. Aaron Ramsdale won us that game too by the way. Save of the season. https://t.co/0S4jUUJiQv

Rimedi @r1medi Aaron Ramsdale today WOW Aaron Ramsdale today WOW

Mr 10AM🇨🇩 @osowxvyy Big up Ramsdale btw. He saved us big time Big up Ramsdale btw. He saved us big time

Barnes AFC 🔴⚪️ @barnesafc Only God can count how many times Ramsdale has kept us in the title race. Easily our 3rd/4th best player this season. Only God can count how many times Ramsdale has kept us in the title race. Easily our 3rd/4th best player this season.

Josh'! @joshugwu Aaron Christopher Ramsdale, the best goalkeeper in England. Aaron Christopher Ramsdale, the best goalkeeper in England. https://t.co/obIZkgqo9C

CORNWELL SAMECHI 🗨 @m_samechi Crucial saves from Ramsdale to earn Arsenal the win!!! Crucial saves from Ramsdale to earn Arsenal the win!!! https://t.co/OJmcoyvric

Arsenal will temporarily shift attention to the Europa League

Arsenal will now shift their focus to European competitions. The Gunners will return to action on March 9 as they take on Liga Portugal side Sporting CP in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

The Gunners will return to Premier League action on February 12 as they take on Fulham in an away clash.

Arteta's team are holding desperately onto their advantage at the top of the table with only 12 games remaining in the season. It will be fascinating to see how the title race unfolds.

