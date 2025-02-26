"Weapon fashioned against this football club", "Not a real person" - Fans slam Manchester United star despite 3-2 win over Ipswich

Manchester United fans on social media have called out Andre Onana despite their 3-2 Premier League win over Ipswich Town on Wednesday (February 26). Fans believe that the Cameroonian shot-stopper was at fault for both goals that United conceded.

Ad

Jaden Philogene opened the scoring for Ipswich in the fourth minute following a communication error between Patrick Dorgu and Onana. However, Sam Morsy accidentally planted his header into his own net in the 22nd minute, giving Manchester United their equalizer.

Four minutes later (26’), Matthijs de Ligt gave United the lead as he placed a close-range rebound into the net following an initial attempt by Diogo Dalot. In the 43rd minute, Dorgu was shown a red card after the VAR's review for a strong challenge on Omari Hutchinson.

Ad

Trending

In first-half added time (45+2’), Philogene made it 2-2 as his cross into the box evaded everyone, including Onana, and found its way into the net.

Harry Maguire planted his header in the back of the net in the 47th minute following a cross by Bruno Fernandes. Maguire's goal was enough to secure a 3-2 victory for 10-man Manchester United despite Ipswich's push to salvage something from the game.

Onana maintained a passing accuracy of only 35% (9/26). He made one save and five recoveries. After the game, fans took to X to register their displeasure with Onana's performance, with one tweeting:

Ad

"Onana is a weapon fashioned against this football club. Huge shame.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

"For real though, Onana has sabotaged us way too many times. We need to change this keeper asap & build from there,” another added.

"We won but Onana brother it’s time to start learning Chinese,” a fan opined.

"Onana is the worst thing to happe to Man United, i mean after Gary Neville !!,” another fan opined.

Ad

"Against Onana’a wish, we won,” another chimed in.

"Bro onana is not a real person,” wrote another.

Expand Tweet

Ad

How did Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes perform against Ipswich Town?

Manchester United FC v Ipswich Town FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Manchester United captain Fernandes was arguably the team's best player on the pitch on Wednesday. All three of the Red Devils' goals resulted from his set-piece deliveries into the Ipswich box.

Ad

Fernandes registered a passing accuracy of 77% (49/64). He provided four key passes, created one big chance, and won four out of six ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

Fernandes has scored six goals and provided seven assists in 26 Premier League games this season. Meanwhile, the Red Devils have climbed to 14th place in the league standings, having registered 33 points from 27 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback