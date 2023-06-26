"Went to the worst club itw just to duck the Ronaldo test", "Messi effect" - Fans react as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami lose 7th consecutive MLS game

Lionel Messi's decision to avoid a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo is being mocked as his new Inter Miami side are faltering in the MLS.

The Herons lost their seventh game in a row on Sunday (June 25). The managerless Miami were thrashed 4-1 by Philadelphia Union away from home.

Goals from Jakob Glesnes (14'), Julian Carranza (39'), Leon Flach (45+4'), and David Ruiz (68' OG) did the damage for the hosts. Meanwhile, Messi's new side could only hit back through Robert Taylor's 50th-minute effort at Subaru Park.

Lionel Messi's impending arrival at DRV PNK Stadium has been overriding the Herons' dismal situation. They sit rock bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference League. They are also 27th out of 29th in the entirety of the MLS.

The Argentine will join up with the Herons in July and will likely make his debut on the 21st against Cruz Azul. Yet, his new teammates are struggling and are crying out for him and Sergio Busquets. Messi's former Barcelona teammate has also joined the MLS side owned by David Beckham.

It is also looking likely that a Catalan reunion with Jordi Alba will be happening. The Spanish left-back is reportedly set to join Inter Miami following the expiration of his contract at Camp Nou. So it may not be too long until the Herons' form improves.

However, fans are still questioning Lionel Messi's decision to join a club that are performing so poorly. One fan thinks his move to DRV PNK Stadium is having an effect:

"Messi hasn’t even started playing, and Inter Miami are already feeling the effect."

Another fan argues that Messi has ducked the opportunity to reignite his feud with Ronaldo:

"Messi went to the worst club itw just to duck the Ronaldo test."

Here's how Twitter reacted to yet another loss for the Argentine hero's new outfit:

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Inter Miami have lost seven straight league matches and currently sit in 27th out of 29th place Inter Miami have lost seven straight league matches and currently sit in 27th out of 29th place 😧 https://t.co/vQpXyJu7qW

thomassist @thomassist25_ @ESPNFC messi went to the worst club itw just to duck the ronaldo test @ESPNFC messi went to the worst club itw just to duck the ronaldo test 😂

G @London4everBlu @ESPNFC Messi hasn’t even started playing, and Inter Miami are already feeling the effect @ESPNFC Messi hasn’t even started playing, and Inter Miami are already feeling the effect 💀

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr have performed much better than Lionel Messi's new club

The iconic forward has taken the Saudi Pro League by storm.

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Saudi giants Al Nassr in January, signing a two-year deal. He reportedly sits on €200 million per year, making him the highest-paid player in history.

It didn't take long for Ronaldo to make an impact at Mrsool Park as he bagged 14 goals in 19 games across competitions. Al-Alami finished the campaign second, five points behind champions Al Ittihad.

There is no debating his side are in a better position than Lionel Messi's new MLS outfit. Both legendary forward have now departed Europe and are set to try and use their superstar allure to attract more household names to their respective leagues.

The iconic duo could have been reunited in the Saudi Pro League. However, Messi snubbed a move to Al Hilal and instead chose Inter Miami.

Poll : 0 votes