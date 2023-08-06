West Ham United keen on signing £45 million rated Chelsea star - Reports

West Ham United are looking to bolster their squad this summer and have set their sights set on Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah, as per The Boot Room. The Hammers are among three Premier League clubs, including Crystal Palace and Everton, in talks to sign the 24-year-old defender.

Chelsea have clarified to Chalobah that he can leave the club this summer on a permanent transfer or a loan deal. With West Ham seeking to reinforce their defense, the young center-back presents an attractive option due to his impressive performances. His versatility also makes him an option for the defensive midfielder role.

West Ham's quest for defensive reinforcements is understandable, considering the injury concerns surrounding Kurt Zouma and the advancing age of Angelo Ogbonna. While they boast some talented defenders, the need for depth in the backline is apparent, especially with the added burden of European competition next season.

The Hammers' lack of activity in the transfer market has raised concerns among fans, given the departure of key player Declan Rice and their upcoming Europa League campaign. To avoid a dip in performance and potential struggles in the league, West Ham must act swiftly to secure quality signings.

Chelsea's asking price of £45 million for Chalobah may seem steep, but his potential and Premier League experience could make him a valuable addition to West Ham's squad. As the club faces increased fixture congestion, having a solid and adaptable defender like Chalobah could prove crucial to their success in domestic and European competitions.

Premier League and Serie A giants monitor Trevoh Chalobah amid Chelsea's openness to summer departure

Inter Milan, Juventus, AS Roma, Everton, West Ham, and Crystal Palace are all closely monitoring the situation of English defender Trevoh Chalobah, as per journalist Ekrem Konur.

The 24-year-old center-back has attracted interest from these top clubs as Chelsea are open to letting him leave during this summer transfer window.

Chalobah's versatility and solid performances make him an appealing prospect for potential suitors.

With 63 appearances, four goals, and one assist to his name for Chelsea, signing Chalobah could be an exciting move for one of Europe's prominent clubs.