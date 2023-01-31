“What was asked of him was not suited to the player he is” – Christophe Galtier defends PSG star despite poor display against Reims

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has defended midfielder Vitinha after his poor display against Reims. He believes that the player did his best in a role that was not suited for him.

PSG drew to Reims in a Ligue 1 clash on Sunday (January 29), which saw their lead at the top of the table cut to just 3 points. The league leaders were unbeaten in the league before the FIFA World Cup but have now lost twice, including a 3-1 loss to 2nd placed Lens.

Speaking ahead of the match against Montpellier, Galtier claimed that he was not going to be critical of Vitinha. He said:

"I don't want to talk about poor performance for Vitinha. He played in a different role compared to Verratti, capable of projecting himself more forward."

"It's not a poor performance but what was asked of him was not suited to the player he is. He's having a little trouble getting back to his level. Our midfielders must be better in the use of the ball and more intense than they are now."

PSG manager questions players after Reims draw

PSG drew their last match in Ligue 1 and the manager was not happy with the result. Galtier claimed that he needed to make a few decisions based on the performance of the players in the game.

He told the media:

"When you are a coach, you can't be satisfied with these kind of results, these kind of performances, both collective and individual. Obviously, there'll be decisions to be made."

"I talk to my players every day. This week, they have worked well, all together. It was not seen on the field, especially during the first period."

Galtier added:

"There will be decisions to be made so that we also recreate competition. Because we've fallen into a comfort zone from where it is difficult to get out. We'll have to shake ourselves off. We'll continue to work but also to talk."

"I'm responsible for these poor performances but there are also individual performances. At the moment, too many players are not at their required level. Are we letting ourselves go?"

PSG are still expected to win the Ligue 1 title this season, but their aim of winning the UEFA Champions League is still in the balance as they face Bayern Munich in the Round of 16.

