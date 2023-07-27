"What a baller" "He's that guy" - Arsenal fans hail attacker as Mikel Arteta's best-ever signing after magnificent performance against Barcelona

Arsenal fans expressed their admiration for Belgian winger Leandro Trossard following the side's 5-3 win over Barcelona in a pre-season fixture. Gunners' supporters lauded the attacker's finishing abilities as he bagged two goals in the second half.

Some of the fans believe that Trossard was the best signing made by Mikel Arteta. The 28-year-old arrived at the Emirates Stadium in January 2023 from Brighton and Hove Albion for £27 million after the Gunners were leapfrogged in their pursuit of Mykhailo Mudryk by Chelsea.

Here are some fan reactions on Trossard's performance against Barcelona:

🍔 @Lhastim3 Trossard pound for pound easily our best signing under arteta

Charles Watts @charles_watts Best thing about that is how well players who are pushing for starting spots performed. Trossard making such a strong case for starting in the PL. Smith Rowe looks so fit and hungry to play. Excellent cameos from Vieira and Tierney. Competition looks very strong.

Rory Talks Football @Rory_Talks_Ball



2 excellent finishes once again, 1 off his left and 1 off his right



What a signing he was

pic.twitter.com/wbnJfOk77N Trossard is knocking away on the door of the starting XI2 excellent finishes once again, 1 off his left and 1 off his rightWhat a signing he was

Adam Keys @adamkeys_ pic.twitter.com/34e7nwIvO5 Every time Leandro Trossard steps on the pitch for #Arsenal , he impresses. We got the assists last season, and in pre season he has shown his goal scoring class. He will be a very important player this season without doubt. #afc

🍔 @Lhastim3 Trossard pound for pound easily our best signing under arteta

Trossard is making a case to be a regular starter in the Premier League for Arsenal. Since his arrival in the winter window, the Belgian has bagged one goal and 10 assists for the side. He has proven to be a reliable option for Arteta after Gabriel Martinelli suffered an ankle injury late last season.

The Gunners were comfortable and dominant in their 5-3 victory over Barcelona. Trossard's brace was complemented by goals from Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Fabio Vieira. They will face AS Monaco next before playing Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Arsenal manager preaches caution over new midfield signings

Arteta has requested fans to be patient over incoming signings.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has urged fans to stay calm about the performance of their new signings. Supporters expressed concern over a lack of physicality after the Gunners lost 2-0 to Manchester United, where the Spaniard played new signings Declan Rice and Kai Havertz alongside Martin Odegaard in a 4-3-3.

He went on to downplay the loss of Granit Xhaka, a strong presence in the center of the field. The Switzerland international departed the Emirates to join German side Bayer Leverkusen in the ongoing transfer window.

Ahead of their game against Barcelona, Arteta told the media:

"We have to find the right balance but a year ago Granit could never play as an attacking midfielder. Let's try to do the work. It's the first time we played with four players inside and three of them had never played together, ever. So: tranquilo.

"Day by day, keep doing the right things and give people the opportunity to settle in and we will be fine. You use the word 'physical' but if I put Granit and Kai [together] who is more physical? Granit? Yeah? Havertz is 1.91 metres. It depends what physical is.

"Physical is to run, to run in behind, run forward, to tackle, to defend. He will fit in with the qualities we have for sure and the good thing is that we have options in midfield. When we want a game to become more physical we have the options to be very, very physical so we have the right options."

Arsenal ran out 5-3 winners against Barcelona and will face AS Monaco next.