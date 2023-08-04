“What a beautiful lady”, “Rio Ferdinand” – Fans react hilariously after Manchester United superstar’s old picture resurfaces

An old picture of Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has emerged online where he can be seen rocking a long hair. Fans on Twitter have reacted hilariously to the French World Cup winner's image.

Varane, since joining the Red Devils in the summer of 2021 from Real Madrid, has become a key part of the team. He has made 63 appearances for the Manchester club and is a key presence at the heart of the team's midfield.

Fans, though, were amused to find out his old pictures. The picture is from 2010, meaning his move to Real Madrid didn't yet take place. Varane used to be at RC Lens at that time.

Varane, who has announced his retirement from international football, is once again expected to be a key part of the Red Devils next season. Along with Lisandro Martinez, he has formed a great partnership at the heart of defence for United.

His old picture, though, has become a hot topic. One fan commented on Twitter about the photo:

"What a beautiful lady."

Another commented:

"A young Raphael Varane in 2010 looking Rio Ferdinand."

Here are some of the best reactions from Manchester United fans after Raphael Varane's old picture surfaced online:

Raphael Varane is excited to play alongside Manchester United new signing Andre Onana

Manchester United have already signed Andre Onana from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window. The Cameroonian shot-stopper arrives as David de Gea's replacement.

Onana's qualities with the ball at his feet are well documented, which is one of the main reasons behind manager Erik ten Hag being so keen on bringing the shot-stopper to Old Trafford.

Raphael Varane, one of the team's defensive pillars, is excited to play alongside Onana (via Manchester Evening News):

"He (Onana) arrives with his qualities. He is very good with the ball. He is comfortable with the ball. He brings a lot of confidence to the defence. Can't wait to play with him."

Onana, 27, has shown his wide range of passing, as well as his shot-stopping abilities during the pre-season friendlies against Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid. The Red Devils, though, lost both games.