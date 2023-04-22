"What colour is her World Cup?", "Will never recreate this" - Lionel Messi fans make big claims in incredible debate on Twitter involving Beyonce

Football fans have weighed in on a debate over which of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi and American pop star Beyonce is more famous.

Twitter user Beyisover intriguingly asked their followers which of the duo is better known worldwide. It has drawn interesting arguments from both sides as fans have backed their respective personalities.

Lionel Messi has become one of, if not the greatest footballers of all time. The Argentine icon has scored 709 goals and provided 338 assists in 870 club career games. He has also bagged 102 goals and 56 assists in 174 international caps for Argentina.

The PSG forward cemented his legacy by winning the FIFA World Cup with La Abiceleste last year. There were jubilant scenes in Buenos Aires as he and his teammates paraded the World Cup trophy in an open-top bus tour around the city.

Messi's name was chanted throughout the festivities as thousands of fans flocked to the streets of Buenos Aires. The Argentine has a massive following on social media, boasting 456 million Instagram followers.

However, Beyonce is regarded as one of the most successful songwriters in history. The Crazy in Love singer has sold over 200 million records worldwide. She also sold a further 60 million with her former girl band Destiny's Child. Billboard ranked the American 37th in their list of the greatest music artists of all time.

She also has a strong social media following, with 305 million followers on Instagram. Yet, football fans have made hilarious arguments about why Messi is more famous than the RNB singer.

One Twitter user asked what color the platinum-selling artist's World Cup trophy was:

"What colour is her World Cup?"

Another fan insisted that Beyonce wouldn't be able to recreate the admiration of Argentina fans towards Messi after he won the World Cup:

"Beyonce will never recreate this."

Can Beyonce do this on a cold night in France? 🥶



https://t.co/1hmwWKSbtL victor🦄 @beyisover Who is better known worldwide? Beyonce or Leo Messi? Who is better known worldwide? Beyonce or Leo Messi? https://t.co/kC1rFv4U34 Popularity aside,Can Beyonce do this on a cold night in France? 🥶https://t.co/1hmwWKSbtL twitter.com/beyisover/stat… Popularity aside,Can Beyonce do this on a cold night in France? 🥶https://t.co/1hmwWKSbtL twitter.com/beyisover/stat…

Messi... victor🦄 @beyisover Who is better known worldwide? Beyonce or Leo Messi? Who is better known worldwide? Beyonce or Leo Messi? https://t.co/kC1rFv4U34 Till Bae dominates the streets like this...Put some respects on the name of the King of the Game.Messi... twitter.com/beyisover/stat… Till Bae dominates the streets like this...Put some respects on the name of the King of the Game.Messi... twitter.com/beyisover/stat… https://t.co/xhHzmPZ1WI

Lionel Messi and former Barcelona teammates attended Beyonce show in 2014

Lionel Messi seems to be a fan of the pop singer.

Despite fans seemingly creating a rivalry between Lionel Messi and Beyonce, it appears the Argentine icon is a fan of the singer. He was spotted alongside his wife Antonela Roccuzzo at one of her 'The Mrs Carter Show' tours in Barcelona in 2014.

The Barca legend was joined by former teammates Gerard Pique and Alexis Sanchez at the show. Twitter account BeyLegion posted an image of the trio in attendance for the event.

Lionel Messi has stated in the past that he often likes to listen to reggae music because its rhythm calms and soothes, per Bong Mines Entertainment. His love for the music genre is said to have come from his wife Roccuzzo.

