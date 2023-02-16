"What the fu**" - Ex-Liverpool defender delivers foul-mouthed verdict on Takehiro Tomiyasu's error for Arsenal

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique resorted to vulgarity as he reacted to Takehiro Tomiyasu's costly error during the Arsenal vs. Manchester City showdown. The Cityzens triumphed in the top-of-the-table clash with a 3-1 win.

Tomiyasu was at fault for the first goal as he tried to play a back pass towards Aaron Ramsdale. However, his weight measurement was off and Kevin De Bruyne received it to find himself through on goal. The Belgian delightfully lobbed Ramsdale with his left foot to break the deadlock in the 24th minute.

Enrique was flabbergasted by the Japanese star's error as he wrote on Twitter:

"What the fu** tomiyasu...."

Tomiyasu could have made amends a few minutes later as he found himself in space inside the City box. While the full-back did get on the end of Gabriel Martinelli's deflected cross, his finish was inaccurate and flew way over the bar.

Eddie Nketiah earned a penalty for the Gunners, which Bukayo Saka calmly converted. Ederson clattered onto Nketiah as the striker attempted a shot from a Granit Xhaka pass.

Arsenal struggled to get going in the second half and were often caught napping on the ball. They were eventually punished in the 72nd minute when Jack Grealish finished off a swift move with a right-footed shot. Grealish's shot, however, took a deflection off Tomiyasu.

Ten minutes later, it was Erling Haaland's turn to punish the Gunners. Haaland scored his 32nd goal of the season to cap off a convincing win for Pep Guardiola's team. The reigning champions are now atop the league table. While they are level on points with the Gunners, the Sky Blues have a superior goal difference.

Arsenal's title aspirations are going down the stream with Manchester City back at the top

At one point in the season, it looked inevitable that Mikel Arteta would lead Arsenal to the Premier League title this season. The Gunners, however, have scored only one out of a possible nine points in their past three games.

They have lost the eight point-lead over Manchester City as a result and are currently the second-placed team in the league.

Arteta has serious issues to address. His team has looked defensively vulnerable in recent matches. They have also been struggling to score goals. While initially Eddie Nketiah brilliantly deputized in Gabriel Jesus' absence, his form has taken a dip.

Leandro Trossard has mostly been used as a substitute. It may be time for Arteta to give the January signing more regular game time.

