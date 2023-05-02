"What a horrible performance", "Contract should be torn to shreds" - Barcelona fans slam star for 'useless' performance despite 1-0 win over Osasuna

Barcelona star Ansu Fati was slammed by fans for his lackluster display during their La Liga clash against Osasuna on Tuesday, May 2. The Blaugrana earned a 1-0 win at Camp Nou but fans were not impressed with Fati's performance.

Jordi Alba scored the only goal of the game in the 85th minute as the Catalan club struggled to break down 10-man Osasuna for the majority of the match. Fati bore the brunt of the criticism from the Blaugrana fans.

The youngster came on as a 36th minute substitute for the injured Gavi. Fati completed only one dribble, made no crosses and lost possession of the ball 11 times in his time on the pitch.

Fans lambasted the player for his display. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"What a horrible performance from Fati! I wonder how long are obliged to see this guy brings share to the Squad?"

Another claimed:

"Fati' contract should be torn to shreds now."

Fati has made 45 appearances for Barca this season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists. Once considered Lionel Messi's heir, Fati hasn't been able to fulfill the lofty expectations so far.

Barcelona extended their lead over Real Madrid, who are currently playing against Real Sociedad, to 14 points with the win.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter after Ansu Fati's performance during Barcelona's win against Osasuna:

STARCEE🇬🇭 @starcee_gh I’m done defending Ansu Fati btw I’m done defending Ansu Fati btw

Snave @Snave_27 @BarcaUniversal Ansu Fati should be sold with immediate effect @BarcaUniversal Ansu Fati should be sold with immediate effect 😡😡

Wanderer @Wandere89868979 @centregoals @ManagingBarca What a horrible performance from Fati! I wonder how long are obliged to see this guy brings share to the Squad? @centregoals @ManagingBarca What a horrible performance from Fati! I wonder how long are obliged to see this guy brings share to the Squad?

Barcelona director expects big things from Lamine Yamal

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal made history when the 15-year-old came on as a late substitute against Real Betis. He became the youngest player to represent the senior team at 15 years and 290 days.

While the player is still very young, Barcelona's director of football Mateu Alemany is expecting big things from him in the coming years. He recently said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"Lamine Yamal will have the chance to work with the 1st team, it’s an opportunity to improve and develop faster. He deserves to be with the senior team as he has natural, incredible talent. We expect Lamine to keep working & being humble."

According to various sources, Yamal is a special player and has the potential to be a world beater. However, he will need time to acclimatize to the first team and should be treated carefully by the team management and fans.

