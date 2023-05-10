“What a horrific footballer”, “Fooled everyone” – Fans blast AC Milan star for his poor display in Champions League semi-final defeat to Inter

AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud was brutally trolled online for a complete no-show during his side's 2-0 loss to Inter Milan in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday, May 10.

Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored inside the opening 11 minutes of the first leg to put the Nerazzurri on the brink of the final in Istanbul next month.

Milan were second best for most of the clash but managed to improve as the game progressed. Brahim Diaz and Junior Messias came really close to scoring after the break as well.

However, there was no stopping the Nerazzurri from cruising to a victory, as they take a huge lead into the second leg. Inter are a step closer to reaching their first Champions League final since 2010.

Stefano Pioli's side had their task cut out without Rafael Leao, but Giroud was a total non-factor as well. He failed to muster a single shot on target and completed only nine passes in the game, while losing possession 11 times.

Fans ripped into the Frenchman on Twitter for his poor performance. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

🇿🇲 @CFC_Diazz Giroud without Leao holding his hand Giroud without Leao holding his hand https://t.co/OjLYDkIIoT

🇧🇪 @afc_thms Giroud when he is actually the starting striker in a big competition Giroud when he is actually the starting striker in a big competition https://t.co/sP1L93HhtN

Chragic @kevindegoatt Giroud fooled everyone with his trophy cabinet not me tho Giroud fooled everyone with his trophy cabinet not me tho

c @size32waist giroud turning back the clock w a vintage arsenal 2016 like performance . what a horrific footballer giroud turning back the clock w a vintage arsenal 2016 like performance . what a horrific footballer

Raja @rajaafc10 Olivier Giroud highlights vs Inter Milan Olivier Giroud highlights vs Inter Milan https://t.co/vUNQFoMTFq

c @size32waist going into a champions league semi final w ur starting no. 9 being olivier giroud is the funniest thing ever going into a champions league semi final w ur starting no. 9 being olivier giroud is the funniest thing ever

🕊️ @rwtactico2 Giroud trying to use his “better legacy than Henry” to make a single meaningful contribution to the game Giroud trying to use his “better legacy than Henry” to make a single meaningful contribution to the game https://t.co/lrBTt3lsme

Olivier Giroud has had a good season with AC Milan

Barring his performance tonight, Olivier Giroud has had a good season with AC Milan otherwise, scoring 13 goals in 41 appearances, including five in the Champions League. The Frenchman has also chipped in with seven assists this season.

While it's still not his best season in terms of goal contributions, it's worth noting that Giroud is 36 now, and age has caught up with the star.

Giroud's last goal in the Champions League came in their 1-1 draw with Napoli in the second leg of their quarter-final. The Milan striker had the easiest of tap-ins after Rafael Leao made a sensational run, cutting through the Napoli side, and squared the ball to him.

With Leao missing due to injury, the onus was on Giroud to step up to the plate, but he couldn't deliver. It will be interesting to see what he has in store for AC Milan's make-or-break second leg on Tuesday, May 16.

