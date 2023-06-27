“What a joke of a team” - Fans react as European giants transfer list Liverpool target due to strained relationship with manager

Juventus have reportedly placed Liverpool target Federico Chiesa on the transfer list due to a strained relationship with manager Massimiliano Allegri.

Corriere dello Sport (via ForzaJuveEN) reports that Juve boss Allegri doesn't want Chiesa at the Allianz Stadium. The relationship between the pair is said to be broken, and the Italian winger is no longer viewed as an integral part of the coach's plans.

Juventus will reportedly listen to offers for Chiesa around the €50 million mark. However, there are yet to be any offers made for the 25-year-old who has two years left in his contract.

That comes as a boost to Liverpool who have been touted as potential suitors for Chiesa. Manager Jurgen Klopp is rebuilding his Reds side after missing out on UEFA Champions League football next season, as they finished fifth in the Premier League.

Chiesa could offer Klopp a different profile to that of the likes of Mohamed Salah and add strength in depth. He scored four goals and provided six assists in 33 games across competitions.

The Old Lady right winger also impressed at the European Championships in 2021. He scored two goals in seven games as Italy went on to win the continental tournament.

Fans can't believe that Juve are willing to part with Chiesa despite his issues with Allegri. One fan tweeted:

"What can we say about this team? Chiesa leaving and Allegri staying! What a joke of a team clowns."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Liverpool target seemingly being made available for sale:

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk slammed for lacking leadership qualities

Van Dijk has been told that he lacks leadership qualities.

Dutch legend Ruud Gullit has taken aim at Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, claiming that his compatriot does not possess leadership skills.

Gullit criticised both Van Dijk and his Netherlands teammate Frenkie de Jong for not being the leaders that the Oranje need, telling Dutch outlet De Telegraaf (via GOAL):

“I think Van Dijk and De Jong don't have leadership skills. Actually, I'm asking them for something they don't have. They need more attention to their own game.

"It's difficult for a coach to work without leaders on the pitch, and it's supposed to be that Van Dijk and De Jong should be those leaders.”

The Netherlands have performed woefully following a miserable 2022 FIFA World Cup showing. Van Dijk and Co. crashed out of the competition in the quarterfinals to eventual winners Argentina on penalties.

They have since suffered a 4-0 thrashing to France in Euro 2024 qualifying action. Ronald Koeman's men were then beaten 4-2 by Croatia in the Nations League semifinal and 3-2 by Italy in the third-place playoff.

Van Dijk has endured a topsy-turvy 2022-23 season with Liverpool. He featured 41 times across competitions, helping the Reds keep 13 clean sheets. However, he hasn't been at his best following the serious cruciate ligament rupture he suffered three years ago.

