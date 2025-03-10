"What makes you think the manager can do it?" - Roy Keane refuses to back Arsenal to win Premier League even if they get new striker next season

Manchester United icon Roy Keane is unsure if Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta could win the Premier League next season. He also claims that even if the Gunners were to sign a fresh striker, it's not a guarantee that they would win the Premier League.

These comments were made in the aftermath of Arsenal's 1-1 league draw against Manchester United on Sunday, March 9. Keane was asked if Arsenal could win the Premier League title next season on Sky Sports. He said (via Mirror):

"No. Why would I? What makes you think the manager can do it? They've got close over the last few years but City will be strong next year and I'm sure Liverpool will be too. Where is the evidence to think they can do it?"

He added:

"Getting a striker in would help, have they got the right mentality? Has the manager? You see a different side to them when they're losing every week but they get all agitated when they're losing. I don't think getting a striker in who'll score 20 goals a season will necessarily be the difference.

Undoubtedly, the Gunners have struggled without the presence of a natural No.9 this season. They've also lost the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Kai Havertz to long-term injuries.

The injury of several key players together with the absence of a formidable striker could be a reason why the Londoners have struggled this season. However, several pundits and supporters believe that the signing of a striker would enhance the Gunners' chances of winning the Premier League next season.

How has Arsenal performed in the Premier League this season?

Manchester United FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

At the start of the 2024-25 campaign, the Gunners were considered favorites to win the Premier League title due to their performance last season. However, Mikel Arteta's men have been unable to live up to the expectations once again.

Arsenal are second in the Premier League standings, having accumulated 55 points from 28 games. Despite having one game in hand, they are 15 points behind leaders Liverpool in the title race.

It might be difficult for the north London outfit to unseat the Reds with only 10 games left. If the Gunners fail to win a significant trophy this season, the calls for a managerial change at the Emirates Stadium could definitely increase.

