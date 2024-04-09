"What do you have for me?", "Cooking Kimmich today" - Fans react as key Arsenal star returns to XI to face Bayern in UCL tie

Arsenal fans are excited to see Gabriel Martinelli back in the starting lineup for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg with Bayern Munich at the Emirates on Tuesday, April 9.

The Gunners are making their first quarterfinal appearance in the UCL since 2010. Mikel Arteta's high-flying side are set for a stern test against Bayern. Despite the Bavarians' unexpected lackluster form this season, Thomas Tuchel's team remain a force to be reckoned with.

Arteta has a key attacker in Martinelli back for the highly anticipated game. Since suffering a foot injury in March, he hasn't started yet but is back in the XI for the big game against Bayern.

David Raya starts in goal for the Gunners. Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Jakub Kiwior are the four defenders. Declan Rice, Jorginho and Martin Odegaard are the three midfielders. Bukayo Saka and Martinelli start in attack alongside the in-form Kai Havertz.

Martinelli has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 35 appearances across competitions for the Gunners. Fans are excited to see the Brazilian back in the starting XI. One tweeted:

"Martinelli, what do you have for me?"

Another commented:

"Martinelli cooking Kimmich today."

Here are some of the best reactions from Arsenal fans on X:

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus sends bold message ahead of Bayern clash

Over the years, Arsenal haven't performed very well in the Champions League, and Bayern have often turned out to be a nightmarish opposition to deal with for the Gunners.

Gabriel Jesus, though, sounded confident ahead of the highly anticipated quarter-final clash. Pointing out his team's quality, the Brazilian attacker said (via the Gunners' website):

"If we arrive in the quarterfinal of the Chamapions League, it's because we deserve this and we have quality. We have to respect Bayern. They are Bayern, but we are Arsenal. They respect us as well, so it'll be a big game."

While Jesus isn't in Arteta's starting XI against Bayern, he could make an impact off the bench.

