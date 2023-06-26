“What is Pochettino thinking?”, “Don’t listen” – Fans make feelings clear as Chelsea boss reportedly makes decision on 28-year-old Blues star

Chelsea are reportedly set to pursue AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan despite Mauricio Pochettino being happy with Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Daily Telegraph reports that have that the Milan shot-stopper is a target for the Blues. Maignan had a fine past season with the Rossoneri, keeping 10 clean sheets in 29 games across competitions. He has also replaced Hugo Lloris as France's No.1, earning eight caps to date.

The 27-year-old has three years left on his contract at the San Siro. He is valued by Transfermarkt at €45 million. It appears that Chelsea's hierarchy aren't as satisfied with Kepa as Pochettino is.

The Argentine coach is content with Kepa and he is happy for him to continue as his first-choice shot-stopper next season. This is despite a frustrating past campaign for both the west Londoners and the Spaniard.

The 28-year-old kept 12 clean sheets in 39 games across competitions. However, Kepa put in some questionable performances, none more so than in a 2-2 draw with Everton in March.

Kepa was blamed for Ellis Simms' late equalizer as the ball flew underneath the former Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper. Former Premier League shot-stopper Ben Foster ripped into him at the time. He urged Chelsea to sell:

"Let’s talk about Everton’s equaliser because I think Kepa should save it. A top goalkeeper saves that... I don't think Kepa is the right guy for it, full stop. I don't think he's the long-term solution."

Those sentiments have been shared by many Blues fans during Kepa's stay at Stamford Bridge. He is a brilliant shot-stopper but often can be too erratic and hasty.

Fans are pleased to hear that the Blues are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper. One asked what their manager was thinking in his stance over Kepa:

"SALUTE TO THESE DIRECTORS FOR THIS. What is Pochettino thinking????"

Another fan has advised the Blues' hierarchy not to listen to their coach:

"Good. Don’t listen to the manager."

Here's how Blues fans on Twitter reacted to claims that the Spanish goalkeeper is to resume the No.1 role next season:

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek edging towards move to AC Milan as rebuild continues under Pochettino

Loftus-Cheek is on his way to AC Milan.

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is reportedly heading in the opposite direction to Milan. The Englishman has lacked game time at Stamford Bridge and looks set to replace Sandro Tonali who has joined Newcastle United.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that personal terms have already been agreed between the Rossoneri and Loftus-Cheek. He is attracted to the project at the San Siro where he will link back up with former Blues defender Fikayo Tomori.

Loftus-Cheek featured 33 times across competitions this past season, providing two assists. He was tasked at playing a variety of positions including at right wing-back.

However, Pochettino is wielding the axe at Stamford Bridge. Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic and now seemingly Loftus-Cheek are all on their way out. The Argentine is getting to work in the transfer window and an exodus of players is taking place.

