What has Rishi Sunak said about the Gary Lineker issue? UK PM's statement after BBC's decision to remove former footballer from MOTD

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has issued a statement regarding Gary Lineker's controversial removal as the presenter of the BBC's Match of the Day program. Lineker has found himself in hot waters for his comments on the UK's new policy on illegal immigration.

When Home Secretary Suella Braverman posted a video of the country's new policy on small boats crossing the English channel, Lineker drew comparisons with Nazi Germany. His comments became the subject of debate across the political world.

Rishi Sunak has now released a statement that read (via Liverpool Echo):

"As Prime Minister, I have to do what I believe is right, respecting that not everyone will always agree. That is why I have been unequivocal in my approach to stopping the boats."

Joe Pike @joepike



-Praises GL but avoids giving a view on Davie’s decision.

-Matter for BBC, not government.

-‘No easy answers’ on stopping small boats but ‘leadership is about taking the tough decisions’ BREAK: Rishi Sunak releases statement on @GaryLineker saga but refuses to back either side:-Praises GL but avoids giving a view on Davie’s decision.-Matter for BBC, not government.-‘No easy answers’ on stopping small boats but ‘leadership is about taking the tough decisions’ BREAK: Rishi Sunak releases statement on @GaryLineker saga but refuses to back either side:-Praises GL but avoids giving a view on Davie’s decision. -Matter for BBC, not government.-‘No easy answers’ on stopping small boats but ‘leadership is about taking the tough decisions’ https://t.co/qRUKpn6idc

The statement continued:

"While that process is ongoing, it is important that we maintain perspective, particularly given the seriousness of the issue at hand. Forty-five thousand people crossed the channel illegally in the past two years, many of whom have been exploited or trafficked by criminal gangs, putting their lives in danger."

It concluded:

"We need to break this cycle of misery once and for all and the policy we set out this week I believe aims to do just that. It is not only the fair and moral thing to do, it is also the compassionate thing to do. There are no easy answers to solving this problem, but I believe leadership is about taking the tough decisions to fix problems. I know not everyone will always agree, but I do believe this is fair and right."

Is Gary Lineker still hosting the Match of the Day show?

Gary Lineker is no longer hosting the Match of the Day show. He has been removed by the BBC from his position as its host.

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Well, it’s been an interesting couple of days. Happy that this ridiculously out of proportion story seems to be abating and very much looking forward to presenting @BBCMOTD on Saturday. Thanks again for all your incredible support. It’s been overwhelming. Well, it’s been an interesting couple of days. Happy that this ridiculously out of proportion story seems to be abating and very much looking forward to presenting @BBCMOTD on Saturday. Thanks again for all your incredible support. It’s been overwhelming.

The former Leicester City and Barcelona striker was a long-term host of the show. He started appearing on it in 1999.

One of the most popular pundits on the UK football circuit, Gary Linkear has received an outpouring of support since his removal as the MOTD host. A number of pundits and commentators, including Ian Wright and Alan Shearer, have backed Linkear, announcing their decision to no longer appear on the show.

BBC director general Tim David has apologized for the crisis but has refused to resign over it.

Linekar was in attendance at the King Power Stadium on Saturday for Leicester City's Premier League clash against Chelsea. Whether he makes a return to the MOTD show remains to be seen.

Poll : 0 votes