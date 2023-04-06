“What’s wrong with Erik???” – Manchester United fans concerned as Red Devils name 2 players in line-up to face Brentford 

Manchester United fans have raised concerns over Erik ten Hag's decision to start Scott McTominay and Diogo Dalot against Brentford at Old Trafford tonight (April 5).

The Red Devils are looking to bounce back from their woeful 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday. They face a high-flying Bees side that thrashed them 4-0 in the reverse fixture in August.

Ten Hag was less than impressed by the display from his side following their loss to Newcastle. The Dutch coach claimed that the Magpies wanted it more than his players did.

While many Manchester United players put in underwhelming performances, but McTominay and Dalot were particularly poor. The former struggled to deal with Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock at St James' Park. The Scottish midfielder is filling in for Casemiro, who is serving the third match of a four-game suspension.

There have been question marks over McTominay's future after being displaced by Casemiro as a starter under Ten Hag. Despite reports suggesting Newcastle are interested in the midfielder, he is still being afforded opportunities at Old Trafford. He has made 33 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and providing as many assists.

Meanwhile, Dalot started the season in superb form and was a standout performer for Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Many United fans touted him as the best right-back in the league. However, the Portuguese full-back has endured a drop in form following the World Cup. He has been sloppy, particularly in a 7-0 loss to Liverpool and the Newcastle defeat.

Dalot has featured 33 times, scoring one goal and providing three assists. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has made the substitutes bench after missing their last outing due to illness which will enthuse fans that are concerned about Dalot's form.

David de Gea starts in goal, with Dalot joining Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw in defense. McTominay is partnered in midfield with Marcel Sabitzer and Bruno Fernandes. Antony and Jadon Sancho accompany Marcus Rashford in attack.

Manchester United boss Ten Hag explains the decision to start Jadon Sancho against Brentford

Jadon Sancho starts in attack.

Sancho has endured a difficult season that has been the story of his Manchester United career thus far. The English winger has struggled for form, scoring just five goals and providing one assist in 26 matches.

However, Ten Hag has handed Sancho an opportunity to impress against Brentford. He explained that creativity was behind the decision in his pre-match interview with MUTV:

"Creativity. Jadon has made good progress since he came back. You know he can play the final pass, he can make action one-on-one, he can move in behind and score a goal, so that's the reason why."

Red Devils fans will be hoping that Sancho can rediscover the form that led to United paying Borussia Dortmund £74 million for him in 2021. He needs to start impressing, with supporters' patience starting to wear thin.

