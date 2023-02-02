What shirt number will new Manchester United signing Marcel Sabitzer wear at Old Trafford?

Manchester United deadline day signing Marcel Sabitzer will wear the number 15 shirt during his time at Old Trafford. The Austrian midfielder arrived at the club from Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day on loan until the end of the season.

Sabitzer, 28, was in attendance at the Theatre of Dreams on Wednesday (February 1) and watched on as the Red Devils sealed their place in the final of the Carabao Cup. A 2-0 win (5-0 on aggregate) over Nottingham Forest has sent Erik ten Hag's side on a collision course with Newcastle United at Wembley on February 26.

The midfielder's signing was vital as Ten Hag was in dire need of replacing Christian Eriksen, who is ruled out until early May with a knee injury. He will don the number 15 shirt that was by Andreas Pereira last summer after joining Fulham.

Sabitzer scored one goal and provided an assist in 24 appearances across competitions for the Bavarians. He failed to displace Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich in midfield at the Allianz Arena.

He has never worn the number 15 jersey in his career, previously wearing No.18 at Bayern, No.7 for RB Leipzig, and No.9 for the Austrian national team. However, the only number available out of those three was #7. Casemiro (18) and Anthony Martial (9) don the other kit numbers.

Sabitzer could make his debut in Manchester United's clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday (February 3) at Old Trafford. He will provide competition for Casemiro, Fred, Scott McTominay, and Bruno Fernandes in Ten Hag's midfield.

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane announces shock international retirement

The Manchester United center back calls time on his international career.

Varane has shocked France supporters by announcing his retirement from international football today (February 2). The 29-year-old was part of the Les Blues side that suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Argentina in the final of the FIFA World Cup last December.

He won the tournament in 2018 and has earned 93 international caps, scoring five goals. The Frenchman's statement reads:

“The time has come for the new generation. We have a bunch of talented young players who are ready to take over, who deserve a chance.”

Varane's decision comes after France captain Hugo Lloris also announced his retirement following the defeat to Argentina in the World Cup final. The Manchester United defender made his debut in 2013 and has been a mainstay in the French defense ever since.

