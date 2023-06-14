"What a signing would that be!" – Dean Saunders says Arsenal could win the league if they sign ex-Liverpool superstar 

Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders has asserted that Arsenal could end their Premier League trophy drought if they snapped up Bayern Munich attacker Sadio Mane this summer.

Mane, 31, has struggled to live up to expectations at Bayern Munich since arriving from Liverpool in a deal worth up to £35 million last summer. He registered just 12 goals and six assists in 38 appearances for his team last season.

Earlier in April, journalist Florian Plettenberg asserted that the Bavarians are keen to sell Mane. He told Sky Sports:

"Bayern Munich will try to offload Sadio Mane in the summer. From a sporting point of view, Thomas Tuchel has no plans with Mane as he doesn't fit his system. This is my information. The player is seen critically internally."

During an interaction on talkSPORT, Saunders urged Arsenal to make the most of Mane's situation. He elaborated:

"He might win them the league. What a signing would that be! He plays anywhere, plays down the middle too."

Mane, who has a deal until June 2025 at the Allianz Arena, relished a trophy-laden stint at Anfield between 2016 and 2022. The Senegalese netted 120 goals and laid out 48 assists in 269 games across all competitions for Liverpool.

Should the former Southampton and RB Salzburg ace join Arsenal in the future, he could prove to be a risky signing. With Gabriel Martinelli entering his prime, the ex-Reds attacker would find it difficult to displace him from the lineup.

However, if Mane is accepting of a squad role at the Emirates, he would be a good locker room presence due to his experience. He has been a part of three Premier League title races and as many Champions League finals so far.

Liverpool and Arsenal keen to snap up USA international: Reports

According to Todofichajes, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in roping in Valencia star Yunus Musah in the upcoming summer transfer window. Los Che are willing to entertain transfer bids for the midfielder to raise funds.

Musah, 20, has established himself as one of the most promising talents in the La Liga since his debut in 2020. The 24-cap USA international has scored five goals and contributed three assists in 108 games for Ruben Baraja's outfit.

Liverpool are currently in the market to snap up multiple midfielders after the exits of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfers. They are said to be aiming to sign midfielders with an eye on the future.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea, on the other hand, are also keen to add to their midfield depth. With both teams currently competing for Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo's signatures, Musah could be a cheaper, alternative option for them.

