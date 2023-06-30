"What a signing OMG", "We are winning the league" - Fans react as Liverpool reportedly trigger €70m release clause for Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool fans were ecstatic on social media after news broke that the Reds are set to triger the release clause of RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai worth €70 million. The midfielder is set to become the club's second signing of the summer after they brought Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion earlier in the window.

Fabrizio Romano reported that Liverpool have informed RB Leipzig that they are triggering the Hungary international's release clause. The renowned journalist also stated that the player's personal terms have also been agreed and a medical test is scheduled soon.

Huge signing for twitter.com/i/web/status/1… #LFC BREAKING: Dominik Szoboszlai to Liverpool, here we go! Understand RB Leipzig are now informed that Liverpool have triggered the release clause.€70m deal done, to be signed soon.Personal terms agreed, Szobo’s ready for medical tests soon.Huge signing for BREAKING: Dominik Szoboszlai to Liverpool, here we go! Understand RB Leipzig are now informed that Liverpool have triggered the release clause. 🚨🔴🇭🇺 #LFC€70m deal done, to be signed soon.Personal terms agreed, Szobo’s ready for medical tests soon.Huge signing for #LFC. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/FjLLyGq68a

Fabrizio Romano's iconic "Here We Go" tweet regarding Szoboszlai's transfer left Liverpool fans overjoyed on Twitter. Some claimed that this signing will help the Reds win the 2023-24 Premier League title while others stated that is a brilliant piece of business from the club's hierarchy.

Here are a few tweets in that regard:

Liverpool were in massive need of a summer rebuild after they could only manage a fifth-place finish in the Premier League last season. They missed out on Champions League qualification and failed to win any other trophy as well.

The Merseyside outfit saw as many as three midfielders leave the club on free transfers this summer. This included Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner. The club therefore needed a few new recruits to fill in the gaps in the squad.

Liverpool were linked with a number of midfielders before news broke out regarding them triggering Dominik Szoboszlai's release clause. These included the French duo of Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram amongst others.

What can Liverpool expect from Dominik Szoboszlai?

Dominik Szoboszlai is a 22-year-old attacking midfielder who is also capable of playing on either of the wings as well. The Hungary international had a stellar season with RB Leipzig in 2022-23 whilst majorly playing off the right wing.

Szoboszlai made 46 appearances across all competitions last campaign and went on to contribute 10 goals and 13 assists. This includes a tally of six goals and eight assists from 31 matches in the Bundesliga.

Szoboszlai is an attack-minded midfielder. During the last league campaign, he averaged 1.9 shots per game and made 2.3 key passes per 90 minutes. He makes an average of 45.2 passes per game with an average accuracy of 83%. He also makes 2.5 long balls per game as well.

Dominik Szoboszlai could be given an attacking role from central midfield next season at Liverpool by Jurgen Klopp. The likes of Fabinho and Henderson could be partnered alongside the former Red Bull Salzburg star to provide defensive stability.

