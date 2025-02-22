"What sort of performance is this...""Hype died a horrible death" - Fans blast Chelsea superstar for his display in 2-1 loss to Aston Villa

Chelsea fans on social media have called out Cole Palmer following their 2-1 loss against Aston Villa on Saturday (February 22). The Blues suffered a third defeat in their last five Premier League matches at Villa Park.

Enzo Fernandez opened the scoring for Chelsea in the ninth minute following a quick break led by Pedro Neto, who provided the assist. In the 57th minute, Marco Asensio scored from close range after being set up by Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford.

Asensio scored the winner for Villa in the 89th minute after being set up by Rashford once again. The Spaniard's strike was directed straight at Filip Jorgensen, but the Chelsea shot-stopper spilled it into his own net.

After a scintillating start to the season, Palmer's performances have dipped in recent months. He hasn't provided a goal contribution in any of his last five league matches. Given his 14 goals and six assists in 26 league games for the Blues this season, much is expected from the Englishman.

In his stint on the pitch, Palmer had a passing accuracy of 89% (24/27). He registered two shots, provided two key passes, and created one big chance (via Sofascore). Palmer also missed a huge opportunity to score for Chelsea as he slipped when he was one-on-one against Villa's Emi Martinez.

In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to vent their frustration with Palmer's performance, with one tweeting:

"Palmer really needs to step up his game; What sort of performance is this....”

"Cole Palmer, Malo Gusto and Filip Jorgensen are the biggest reasons why it's 0 points rather than 1 or 3. If people want accountability from players, stop giving Palmer a free pass,” another added.

"So, Cole palmer is a one season wonder,” another queried.

"Love him, but Palmer’s been terrible today,” a fan opined.

"This is not the Cole Palmer I used to know, what’s happening?” another fan questioned.

"Palmer when we’re not cruising 3-0 up at home against a relegation candidate,” another said.

"Cole Palmer vs Aston Villa: 90 Minutes 0 Goals/Assists 1 Big Chance Missed 100% Selfish EL FINISHING OR ASSISTING WUT,” a netizen shared.

"I’m genuinely rattled by palmer today throwing your hands up acting like you’re too good this is your level bro,” one user posted.

"Palmer should have passed the ball there to Nkunku after he slipped !! Really really selfish from him !” a fan tweeted.

"A serious team would be beating some discipline into Palmer's head. Serious attitude issues this season left unaddressed because of a lack of leadership. This is why I'll never understand why our idi***c fans want us to add more kids,” another posted.

"Palmer hype died a horrible death man feck….” wrote another.

How did Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez perform against Aston Villa?

Aston Villa FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Despite the defeat, Enzo Fernandez was one of the Blues' brightest players against Aston Villa and also scored the opening goal during the game.

In his stint on the pitch, had a passing accuracy of 83% (33/40). He registered two shots on target, provided two key passes, and won four out of 14 ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

The Argentine midfielder has now scored four goals and provided four assists in 24 league games for Chelsea this season. Meanwhile, the Blues remain sixth in the standings, having secured 43 points from 26 Premier League games.

Chelsea will take on Southampton in their next league game at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday (February 25).

