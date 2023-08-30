Chelsea fans expressed their happiness after Fabrizio Romano announced that they have reached an agreement to sign Manchester City attacker Cole Palmer.

Rumours of the Blues' interest in the 21-year-old arose earlier today and they have moved swiftly to complete a deal for him. The west London side are expected to pay £40 million plus £5 million in add-ons for the youngster. Palmer has already agreed personal terms with the club and is expected to undergo a medical soon.

Chelsea fans online are hyped for the arrival of their new attacker. One was surprised at the speed with which the deal was completed, while another drew comparisons to the likes of Bukayo Saka and Lamine Yamal.

Palmer joined Manchester City's academy at the age of eight and made his senior debut in the EFL Cup against Burnley in 2020. Since then, he has been used sporadically by manager Pep Guardiola.

The youngster has made 41 appearances across competitions for City, scoring six goals and bagging two assists. Notably, he scored a stunning curler in the 2023 Community Shield against Arsenal to open the scoring, a fixture City went on to lose on penalties.

He was also a member of the England U21 squad that won the 2023 UEFA U21 Euros earlier this summer.

Chelsea eyeing other attacking reinforcements after signing Cole Palmer

The Blues are set to compete with Barcelona for Felix's signature.

Chelsea are reportedly looking into the possibility of signing Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix despite agreeing a £45 million deal for Manchester City winger Cole Palmer.

The Portugal international spent the latter half of last season on loan at Stamford Bridge, contributing four goals in 20 games across competitions.

According to 90min, the club retained an interest in bringing him back after the end of his loan spell. While a permanent deal may be difficult, another loan deal is on the cards according to the report.

Felix has made it clear that he would not like to stay with Atletico owing to a difficult relationship with manager Diego Simeone. The forward had three mediocre seasons for Los Rojiblancos after arriving from Benfica for a massive €126 million. He has registered 34 goals and 18 assists in 131 games for Atletico.

Alongside Chelsea, Barcelona are also rumored to be interested in Felix. The 23-year-old stated earlier that it was his dream to play for the Catalan giants. However, a move to the Camp Nou could be difficult owing to the tough financial situation Barcelona find themselves in.