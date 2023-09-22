“What in the world are you doing with my GOAT?”, “L Ronaldo” – Fans fume at Al-Nassr for ‘sportswashing’ as Cristiano Ronaldo features in new video 

Fans reacted on X, formerly called Twitter, as Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo appeared in a promotional video in traditional Saudi attire.

In the video, Ronaldo is seen in a traditional Saudi Arabian dress while carrying a sword and wearing a Kaffiyeh as others around him banged drums. This is not the first time Ronaldo has been seen in a traditional dress of the Middle-Eastern country.

He also did so when Saudi Arabia celebrated its new year. While the Portuguese superstar is seemingly embracing the culture of the country, some fans are not happy about it.

One tweeted:

"L Ronaldo."

Another commented:

"Calma sportswashing."

Another wrote:

"What in the world are you doing with my GOAT?"

Here are some of the best reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr as a free agent on December 31, 2022. He has since been an integral part of their attack, scoring 21 goals and providing seven assists in 26 games across competitions.

Ronaldo has scored seven goals and provided five assists in seven games across competitions this season. Apart from his contributions on the pitch, the Portuguese icon has become an ambassador off the field too.

Cristiano Ronaldo set to return to action with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to action on Friday (September 22) with Al-Nassr who take on Al-Ahli in a high-voltage showdown. The likes of Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez and Allan Saint-Maximin play for Al-Ahli.

Al-Alami secured a 2-0 win against Persepolis FC in their midweek game in the AFC Champions League. Ronaldo, though, didn't get on the scoresheet but has scored seven times in his last four league outings.

Sixth-placed Al-Nassr face a tough outing against Firmino and Co, who are fifth in the standings with 15 points. Since 2005, Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli have faced off 48 times, with the Knights of Najd winning 13 games, while Al-Ahli have won 20, as per AI Score.

Luis Casto's side have won their last four league games. Another against Al-Ahli will move them to fifth at the expense of the latter.