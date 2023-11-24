"When I got a hat-trick, I had to do it" - Nicolas Jackson reveals why he mimicked Cristiano Ronaldo's 'siuu' celebration in Chelsea's win over Spurs

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson revealed the inspiration behind his copying Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuuu' celebration after he scored thrice against Tottenham Hotspur. The Senegal international opened up about his admiration for the legend in an interview, revealing that he had previously mimicked his celebrations at Villarreal.

Nicolas Jackson signed for Chelsea after what many deemed a purple patch, which saw him earn La Liga's Player of the Month in May. The Blues paid £32 million, slightly above his release clause, to prise him away from the Spanish club in the summer.

Jackson held his first interview with Matt Law of The Telegraph, in which he revealed that he is a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. The 22-year-old striker spoke about the reason for his viral celebration in the 4-1 win over Tottenham, revealing that he will celebrate that way again.

“I always did his (Cristiano Ronaldo's) celebration, even when I was at Villarreal and I scored two goals. So when I got a hat-trick, I had to do it. Now I’ll only do it for hat-tricks, not every goal.

“It was my first career hat-trick. It was very special. The ball is in my lounge so everyone can see it. I hope there will be many more, but the first one is always very important and I will try to keep it very safe.”

Jackson has found the net six times in 11 Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season, including four in his last two. The striker is still young and learning his trade at the club, where Mauricio Pochettino has placed his trust in him.

Nicolas Jackson slowly finding his feet at Chelsea

Nicolas Jackson did not have time to acclimatize to playing in the Premier League following his move to Stamford Bridge from Villarreal. The striker was thrust to the forefront of his side's battles as he was the only fit senior striker at the club.

After displaying an impressive array of abilities in pre-season, Chelsea lost Christopher Nkunku to injury before the season started, essentially leaving Jackson alone up top. The forward showed he was up to the task with multiple battling displays, but his finishing let him down multiple times.

Jackson has enjoyed a run of good form in recent weeks for the Blues, impressing with his calm finishing. The return of Armando Broja and the imminent return of Nkunku means that some of the burden on the Senegalese striker will be lifted.