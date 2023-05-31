When did Mason Greenwood last play for Manchester United and does he have a future at Old Trafford?

Mason Greenwood remains suspended by Manchester United as they continue an internal investigation into accusations of attempted rape and assault levied against the player. He was arrested and charged in January 2022 when pictures and videos were posted on social media. However, all charges against the forward were dropped in February 2023.

Greenwood's last appearance for the side came in a 1-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League on January 22, 2022. He has bagged 35 goals for the Red Devils in 129 appearances.

The 21-year-old remains under contract with the team until the summer of 2025. He still holds the No. 11 shirt, however, it is unavailable for purchase on the club website.

It is not fully clear whether he will ever feature for Manchester United again. The investigation surrounding his arrest is ongoing, meaning Greenwood will be unable to return to training until next season at the earliest.

Fans and players of the women's team have already expressed their displeasure at bringing the 21-year-old Englishman back into the team. United have already rejected loan approaches from Turkish sides for the player as they assess his future at the club.

Manchester United join Barcelona in race for Bayern Munich defender

Pavard is attracting interest from various clubs across Europe.

Manchester United and Barcelona are pursuing Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard. According to L'Equipe, the 27-year-old right-back is keen on a move away from the Allianz Arena, with multiple top clubs keeping an eye on the situation.

The Red Devils will look to add to their defensive depth and Pavard could be a great signing. The Frenchman has the versatility to play at both right-back and centre-back.

Barcelona are also believed to be in the running for the player. The report claims that the Catalan side have been in regular contact with Pavard's representatives.

