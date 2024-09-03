"When's the men's game cause that game was men v boys" – Paul Merson responds to his wrong Manchester United vs Liverpool prediction

Arsenal great Paul Merson has hailed Liverpool's performance after he predicted a loss for the Reds in their Premier League clash at Manchester United on Sunday (September 1).

The Reds, who replaced legendary manager Jurgen Klopp with Arne Slot earlier in May, eased past Manchester United in their recent league contest. They defeated the hosts 3-0 as Luis Diaz bagged a brace and Mohamed Salah scored a goal in the second half.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Earlier last Saturday (August 31), Merson had backed Manchester United to defeat Arne Slot's side. He told Sky Sports (h/t X/@AnythingLFC_):

"I think this is a big game. I don't see United losing tomorrow, I don't. I think Liverpool are not the gung-ho, you-have-a-shot-we-have-a-shot team and I think that plays into United's hands a little bit where they won't be under as much pressure and they'll be able to play steady build-up. So yeah, I don't see United losing this game."

However, after the end of Sunday's encounter, Merson wrote on X:

"When's the men's game cause that game was men v boys 😳😂😂⚽️⚽️🔴🔴"

Responding to his prior prediction, the 56-year-old Arsenal icon added:

"Got this one wrong for sure! Complete dominance from Liverpool and well deserved 3 points 🔴🔴"

While Liverpool are second with nine points from three games in the 2024-25 Premier League table, the Red Devils are 14th with three points.

Expand Tweet

Liverpool great claims Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo has yet to prove he is 'good'

Speaking on talkSPORT, Liverpool legend Graeme Souness shared his honest thoughts on Kobbie Mainoo following Manchester United's recent home defeat. He said (h/t Metro):

"I have to say this, I'm not being unkind, Mainoo might be a player, but it's so Manchester United. If anyone shows anything, they're put into superstardom category, way before they've even become a good player."

Souness, who helped the Reds lift 15 trophies as a player, concluded:

"Mainoo right now should be a player who's fitting in and out of a good team... not coming in and being asked to stand up and play against the very best teams. He might be a player one day, but he's certainly not the go-to man like they're making him out to be."

Mainoo, 19, made an error that led to a Reds goal earlier last Sunday.

So far, the right-footed central midfielder has found the back of the net five times and laid out one assist in 39 total games for the Red Devils.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback