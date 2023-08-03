"When are you selling Sterling!", "Pochball in full effect" - Twitter reacts as Chelsea play out 1-1 draw against Dortmund in friendly

Chelsea fans have given a polarising reaction to their side's 1-1 pre-season friendly draw against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday (August 2).

The Blues settled on a goal apiece at Soldier Field in Chicago. However, the game was marred by a first-half injury to new signing Christopher Nkunku who was forced off in the 22nd minute.

Chelsea were perhaps the better side, but a lack of end product plagued Mauricio Pochettino's side. Dortmund made the breakthrough in the 80th minute courtesy of Marius Wolf's effort.

However, the Premier League giants managed to hit back late on through teenage striker Mason Burstow. The English forward was assisted by Enzo Fernandez in the 89th minute.

It means the west Londoners have gone unbeaten in pre-season for the first time since 2011. That will enthuse fans ahead of the upcoming season as they look to bounce back from a demoralising 12th-placed finish in the last one.

However, it was Raheem Sterling's showing that truly drew the ire of fans, as the English winger put in a disappointing performance. The experienced attacker was a shadow of his usual self as he has been throughout the club's tour of the United States.

One fan took aim at Sterling for his woeful outing and demanded that he be sold:

"When are you selling Sterling?"

Another fan was more positive and took the time to praise Pochettino's style of play that was on display:

"Pochball in full effect."

Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to Chelsea's 1-1 draw with BvB:

jay @JaycifiedV1 @ChelseaFC POCHBALL IN FULL EFFECT

Drack @justdrack @ChelseaFC Draw fc parking the bus in a friendly 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Demba Ba gives intriguing advice to Chelsea new signing Nicolas Jackson

Nicolas Jackson is tasked with becoming the Blues' new goalscoring frontman.

Former Chelsea striker Demba Ba has urged Nicolas Jackson to show courage following his move to Stamford Bridge. The Senegalese forward has joined the Blues from Villarreal for €37 million.

Jackson has impressed during pre-season, getting on the scoresheet and proving a nuisance for defenders. Ba was in a similar situation when he had joined the west London giants in 2013.

The former Chelsea frontman has given some advice to his former club's newest centre-forward (via Metro):

“I think there’s one thing that you have to do on top of everything when you’re at a club, like Chelsea, especially at night. You need to ask yourself some questions, how can I say this without being rude. With respect, you know, you need balls."

Ba continued by explaining that Jackson needs to show heart and mettle to flourish as the Blues' frontman:

“I don’t know how to say this properly in English. But you’re the striker. You know you have the capability. You have to be courageous. You have to come in and say I am here.”

Jackson bagged 13 goals in 38 games across competitions for Villarreal last season. Pochettino's side will hope that he carries the form he has shown in pre-season during the upcoming campaign.