When will Mason Mount return from injury? Manchester United could have summer signing back for crunch UCL showdown

According to The Athletic, Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount could return in time from injury to face Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League opener on September 20.

Mount hasn't made an appearance for the Red Devils since their 2-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur on August 19. The 24-year-old suffered a muscular injury soon after and has been out of action ever since.

According to reports, there is an outside chance that the English international will be able to make the matchday squad to face Brighton & Hove Albion on September 16. However, Manchester United's UCL showdown against the Bavarians at the Allianz Arena is thought to be a more realistic return date (via Manchester Evening News).

Mason Mount will be aiming to make an impact against Bayern Munich as the Red Devils are set to play their first Champions League match in nearly two years. Their last appearance in the competition was the Round of 16 defeat against Atletico Madrid.

"Mase is proper Chels through and through" - Chelsea icon John Terry makes bold claim on Manchester United star Mason Mount

Chelsea legend John Terry recently claimed Mason Mount is still a proper Chelsea man, despite joining Manchester United in the summer on a five-year deal.

Mount came through the academy at Chelsea before making his senior debut for the Blues in the summer of 2019. During his four-year spell at Stamford Bridge, he scored 33 goals and provided 37 assists in 195 appearances across all competitions, winning three trophies.

The Manchester United No. 7 opted to join the Red Devils on July 5 for a reported transfer fee of £55 million. This move materialized after Mason Mount found out he wasn't in Chelsea's plans going forward, with just a year left on his contract.

This move divided the Stamford Bridge faithful, with many fans left feeling betrayed on seeing Mount depart his childhood club to join a Premier League rival.

However, Terry defended the England international while talking to Knockout Events (via talkSPORT):

"Mase is proper Chels through and through. There's always two sides to a story and I know the other side to it. I'm not going to air that tonight, but there's another side to the story. Let's not be too harsh on him when he comes back."

Mason Mount has made two appearances for Manchester United but struggled to make an impact in both of them. Erik ten Hag has publicly said Mount will be playing a deeper role in midfield in contrast to his time at Chelsea, so the latter will have to adjust to his new teammates and surroundings soon.