"When will this pain end", "Embarrassing club" - Manchester United fans react as Serie A club reject loan bid for top target

Fans have reacted after Fiorentina have reportedly rejected multiple loan offers from Manchester United for midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

Amrabat, 27, has been a key performer for La Viola in defensive midfield since arriving in 2020. He has made 107 appearances across competitions, contributing a goal and an assist. He also played a starring role for Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He helped the Atlas Elephants reach the last four, a first by an African team at the quadrennial event.

As per Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are mulling a transfer deal for Amrabat before the transfer window closes on Friday (September 1). They have been pursuing Amrabat for a while now.

However, as per journalist Gianluca Di Marzio (via UtdPlug), La Viola have rejected multiple loan offers from United in the last few hours, as they want a permanent deal. United, though, wish for a loan deal due to Financial Fair Play concerns.

Di Marzio tweeted:

"Fiorentina is holding firm on the Amrabat front. The Viola have rejected all the loan offers received in Florence, including a further offer that Manchester United has made in the last few hours."

Fans have not taken kindly to the development, with one tweeting:

"When will this pain end"

Another took a dig at United, terming them 'embarrassing' for failing to strike a deal:

"Embarassing club"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Manchester United have signed Mason Mount (£55 million) as their only midfield reinforcement this summer, while Fred and Zidane Iqbal have left.

Manchester United set for busy end to transfer window

Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have had a lukewarm transfer window so far, compared to some of their domestic rivals. Apart from Mount, they have only roped in goalkeeper Andre Onana and striker Rasmus Hojlund, who is currently injured.

However, with a little over 48 hours for the transfer window to close, United are set to have a busy end to the window. As per The Express, the Red Devils are looking for three more new signings, including Amrabat.

They're on the cusp of confirming Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir for £5 million once Dean Henderson's loan move to Crystal Palace goes through.

Erik ten Hag is also mulling a season-long loan deal for Chelsea full-back Marc Cucurella. The Blues are demanding a £7 million loan fee for the Spaniard.