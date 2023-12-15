"Where ancient history meets a modern love story" - Cristiano Ronaldo makes heartwarming Instagram post alongside partner Georgina Rodriguez

Former Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo recently took to social media and uploaded a couple of pictures with his longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina recently visited the ancient Saudi city of AlUla on a day trip. The Portuguese sporting icon also took to Instagram and uploaded a couple of pictures which his longtime girlfriend.

He captioned the post with these words:

"AlUla, where ancient history meets a modern love story," he wrote, also adding a red heart emoji to the caption.

In addition to that, the former Manchester United star also uploaded a post, where he praised the Middle Eastern nation and its beauty.

"Amazed by the extraordinary human and natural heritage of AlUla here in Saudi Arabia."

Cristiano Ronaldo recently reached the 50-goal milestone for the 2023 calendar year. The Portuguese legend reached the mark after he scored a goal against Al-Shabab on December 11 (Monday) in the King Cup.

In the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo's Al-Nassr played their last match against Al-Riyadh, where they recorded a comfortable 4-1 victory at AL-AWWAL PARK Stadium. Next up, the Knights of Najd will lock horns against Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq on December 22 (Friday).

Cristiano Ronaldo makes contract expansion request to Al-Nassr: Reports

According to journalist Ali Al-Harbi, Cristiano Ronaldo has made a contract extension request to Al-Nassr. Moreover, the Knights of Najd will soon make the announcement official.

The legendary forward joined the Saudi Pro League side in January, earlier this year, from Manchester United. He signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Al-Nassr, estimated to be worth £177 million per year.

Since then, Ronaldo has emerged as the face of the Saudi Pro League. The former Real Madrid forward has made 41 appearances for Al-Nassr, where he has bagged 34 goals and 12 assists.

The sporting megastar is currently leading the race to be the top goal-scorer in the Saudi Pro League with 16 goals. Moreover, he's the joint top assist provider in the League, alongside Al-Taawoun's Alvaro Medran (8).