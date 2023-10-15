"Where are you when your team needs you?" - Fans call out Manchester City's Erling Haaland for poor showing in Norway's loss to Spain

Fans have reacted to Manchester City striker's Erling Haaland's subpar performance in Norway's 1-0 home loss to Spain in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on Sunday (October 15).

Luis de la Fuente's side prevailed by a solitary goal at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, thanks to Gavi's 49th-minute winner. Earlier, Spain striker Alvaro Morata had an effort ruled out for offside.

Haaland, 23, had an oddly quiet outing in the Norwegian capital in a game his side had to win to keep their slim qualification hopes alive. Instead, the Manchester City striker had only one shot on target in 90 minutes and had 18 touches of the ball.

He had 5/8 accurate passes and two long balls but won only 1/5 ground duels and 1/4 air battles. Haaland also lost possession seven times as defeat doused Finland's qualification hopes. Spain are now through to the finals and will be joined by Scotland, who also have 15 points from six games.

Fans had a go at Haaland for failing to turn up when his team needed him the most, with one tweeting:

"Haaland, where are you when your team needs you?"

Here are some of the best reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

With 10 points from seven games, Norway now cannot catch up with the leading pair of Spain and Scotland, who are five points ahead with a game in hand. Haaland and Co. close their European qualifying campaign at Scotland on November 19.

How has Manchester City ace Erling Haaland fared for Norway in Euro 2024 qualifiers?

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has had a decent UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign for Norway. The 23-year-old has netted six times in five games, with his only blank coming in the defeat to Spain on Sunday.

Norway won three of these games - 3-1 at home to Cyprus, 2-1 at home to Georgia and 4-0 at Cyprus. Haaland bagged braces in both Cyprus games and also scored in the 2-1 home defeat to Scotland.

The Norwegian now returns to club action this weekend, where Pep Guardiola's side take on Brighton & Hove Albion at home on Saturday (October 21) in the Premier League. City are third in the standings, two points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur (20) after eight games.