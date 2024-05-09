“Who invited Kobbie Mainoo”, “Where’s Elliott and Jones?” - Fans react as Premier League Young Player of the Season nominees are announced

The Premier League Young Player of the Season nominees have been announced, leading to reactions from fans on social media. All nominees have to be 23 or younger when the season starts and a public vote will be part of the requirements in deciding the winner.

Manchester City players Phil Foden and Erling Haaland are both on the list, which is hardly any surprise. The duo have directly contributed, by goal or assist, to 54 goals for City in the Premier League, over half of their total of 88 goals. If the Cityzens do win the league this season, they will have been major contributors to that success.

Two Arsenal players are also on the list of nominees. Bukayo Saka has led their efforts in the final third with 25 direct goal contributions in 34 games, helping to push the Gunners to the top of the league table. At the back, William Saliba has been a rock in the heart of their defense, playing 36 games and ensuring they have only conceded 28 goals.

Chelsea has one player in Cole Palmer, who has been a revelation for the club since he joined from Manchester City. 21 goals and nine assists in just 30 league games means he has racked up a direct goal contribution per game. Newcastle United also have a mention, with Alexander Isak's 20 goals in 27 games showing up for the Magpies.

Other players include Tottenham Htspur's Destiny Udogie, who has five goal contributions in 28 games from full-back. Manchester United have Kobbie Mainoo on the list of nominees, thanks to his impressive performances for the struggling Red Devils.

Fans took to social media to react to the list of nominees:

"Who invited Kobie Mainoo?😭" laughed a rival fan.

"Man United PR is actually insane because HOW THE HELL is Mainoo on this list? 😂😂😂" another fan wrote.

"Where’s jones and Eliott?" a fan asked about Liverpool players.

"Robbed by Mainoo 3 game PR," a fan said.

"Who invited him? You know who I’m talking about," another fan questioned.

"These guys are like grandpas to Kobbie Mainoo. Just give it to Kobbie, he’s so clear," a Manchester United fan said.

"How many times will Foden get nominated for this award ?? He won it twice already," a fan complained.

"Not sure how Mainoo has been nominated. Gordon, Branthwaite, Kudus, Van De Den, Porro all deserve to be nominated over Mainoo," another fan said.

Here are some more reactions:

Premier League Gameweek 37 preview

The Premier League heads into its penultimate round of games with massive implications still in store at the top and bottom of the table.

The identity of the league champions remains unclear, with Arsenal and Manchester City remaining locked in a race for the title. Nottingham Forrest, Burnley, and Luton continue to battle for a place in the division next season.

Manchester City will visit Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday (May 11), knowing they must win all their matches to retain their title. The Gunners have the benefit of playing on Sunday when they will face a disappointing Manchester United side. Arsenal will also have to win all their games if they are to stand any chance of winning the Premier League this season.

At the bottom of the Premier League table, Luton, Burnley, and Nottingham Forrest all face London-based opposition, going up against West Ham United, Tottenham, and Chelsea respectively. The basement sides will hope they can all sneak results in, knowing any points will be important to their survival.