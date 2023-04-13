Who is Tamara Garcia? Galician influencer goes viral on TikTok for perfectly imitating Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Tamara Garcia has gone viral on TikTok for perfectly imitating Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina has been in the news lately, courtesy of the release of the second season of her Netflix docuseries, “Soy Georgina (I am Georgina)”. In the series, the protagonist sheds light on her relationship with Ronaldo, talks about her close ones and shares the nitty-gritty of juggling business and family.

Georgina has been mocked on social media for her uber-luxurious lifestyle and for being disconnected from reality. Some of her dialogues have been wildly imitated on social media, with Tamara Garcia (@grtamarah) leading the charge with her near-perfect mimicry.

In one TikTok video, Garcia is seen wearing a flashy pink gown and an eye-catching watch, imitating one of Georgina's looks in Soy Georgina Season 2. She also drops a couple of hilarious dialogs, roasting Ronaldo’s partner. Among other things, she says:

“I am very humble, like sausage.”

“I am very generous. My sister is the best, but everything she's wearing is mine.”

The video has since gone viral on TikTok, garnering over two million views and 200,000 likes.

Spanish socialite Sonia Monroy admits she fell in love with Cristiano Ronaldo after meeting at party

Spanish actress, singer, presenter and blogger Sonia Monroy has admitted that she fell in love with Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo after meeting him at a party.

Sonia’s friend Yola Berrocal claimed that they met Ronaldo and a friend of his at a party and the Portuguese superstar flirted openly with the 50-year-old. Yola said on the Puro Salseo podcast:

"We started talking, and I noticed Cristiano Ronaldo and Sonia flirted. After we had a good and fun talk, it was time to leave. At that moment, they (Ronaldo and another player) said: ‘Well, maybe we'll go somewhere together later.’ The next day I picked up the phone and saw several messages: ‘Hey, we are here, where are you?’".

After Yola’s scandalous revelation, Spanish TV programme Socialite contacted Sonia for comment. She said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo stole many nights of sleep from me. I loved him very much, but ... it was impossible, and this story ended.”

While no timeline is mentioned, it's believed that the interaction between the actress and the Portugal icon took place before he met Georgina in 2016. Ronaldo has been in an exclusive relationship with Georgina since then and has two children with her.

