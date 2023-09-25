“Whoever comes to see Messi will fall in love with Cremaschi or Campana” – MLS chief offers interesting perspective on Lionel Messi signing

Major League Soccer (MLS) vice-president Nelson Rodriguez has offered an interesting stance on the magnetic pull of Lionel Messi and its implication for the league.

Messi, who can be arguably termed the most sensational talent ever to grace the MLS, has undeniably captured international attention. Rodriguez believes that while the Argentine legend acts as a colossal draw, other emerging talents like Ecuadorian striker Leonardo Campana will ultimately endear fans to the league.

In an interview with Infobae (via Bola VIP), Rodriguez said:

"It's impressive how important MLS has been in the media. By Leo, of course. But we are trying to be in the photo, that this media opening allows us to show the league. Whoever comes to see Messi will fall in love with Cremaschi or Campana. That's the idea."

Lionel Messi has been nothing short of phenomenal since joining Inter Miami in the summer, notching up 11 goals in just 12 appearances across competitions. He scored a striking 10 of these goals during the 2023 Leagues Cup, a tournament featuring teams from MLS and Liga MX. This achievement also marked Inter Miami's first title since Messi's stateside arrival.

Most recently, he managed to find the back of the net against the New York Red Bulls in his league debut. However, he is reportedly facing physical strain, putting his participation in the forthcoming U.S. Open Cup Final into question.

Inter Miami are scheduled to battle it out against Houston Dynamo in the U.S. Open Cup Final on September 27.

Inter Miami with cautious approach to Lionel Messi's fitness ahead of Open Cup Final

As the Herons prepare for the pivotal U.S. Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo, the fitness of seven-time Ballon d'Or winner remains uncertain. Manager Tata Martino, when questioned about Lionel Messi's possible participation in the forthcoming match, struck a cautious note.

The forward suffered an inconvenient injury while representing Argentina in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. He has since been limited to a mere 37 minutes of action. He was taken off during a league match against Toronto FC and has been unavailable for contests against Atlanta United and Orlando City.

In a media interaction, Martino revealed the dilemma concerning Lionel Messi's availability (via GOAL):

“It’s very difficult to give him a percentage because we have to take it day by day. We’ll continue to evaluate him and, as I always say, I will listen to him first and see how he’s feeling. Then we’ll also need to evaluate future risks. It’s not an easy decision, but we’re going to take the right amount of time to try to not make a mistake.”

Inter Miami's schedule doesn't get any easier post the US Open Cup final, as they face a vital showdown against New York City.

The team from the Big Apple currently holds the last playoff spot in the MLS Eastern Conference, a position keenly eyed by the Herons. With a five-point deficit separating them from post-season playoffs, each upcoming game holds crucial implications.