"Why can't we beat them again?" - Aston Villa star sends warning to Arsenal ahead of PL clash

Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers has sent a warning to Arsenal ahead of their Premier League clash at the Emirates later today (Sunday, 14 April).

Unai Emery's men have been in excellent form in the league this season as they seek a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in over four decades. Aston Villa are fourth in the league standings, ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been in excellent league form this calendar year, winning every match in 2024 except their 0-0 draw against Manchester City (31 March).

The north Londoners lost 1-0 in their first meeting with Emery's side in December after John McGinn's seventh-minute strike, and Rogers believes Villa can replicate the victory in the reverse fixture tonight.

He told The Mirror:

"We've beaten them once, why can't we beat them again? That's how we are going to look at it. We're going to go there and try and win the game as we do for every game. Of course it’s going to be difficult."

The Manchester City academy product added:

"They are one of the best teams in England, if not the world, so we know it's going to be difficult but we'll go there, try to win the game, and see how it goes."

After their game against Villa, the Gunners will face Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday (17 April) at the Allianz Arena.

"It's in their hands" - Arsenal icon Paul Merson makes bold Premier League title race prediction

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has ruled Manchester City out of this season's Premier League title race. The pundit believes the Gunners and Liverpool are favorites over the Cityzens to lift the title this term.

Manchester City moved to the top of the league provisionally yesterday after their 5-1 thrashing of Luton Town. The Cityzens are two points ahead of Arsenal in second and Liverpool in third, while the two sides are yet to play their fixtures for this game week.

With only six games to go this campaign, Merson feels the Gunners and the Reds have the odds in their favor if they can win their remaining fixtures. Speaking about the title race on Sky Sports, the pundit said (via The Sun):

"It's so different now these last seven games, you've seen it in the Championship... Every game is a hard game. Even today [Man City play] Luton at home, you know they're going to have one eye on Real Madrid, no question about that."

"You end up starting this game slowly, clocks starts ticking down very quickly it's weird how it works towards the end of the season. It's just how they manage it."

"I still think it's going to be Arsenal or Liverpool. It's in their hands, it's out of Man City's hands. If Arsenal and Liverpool go perfect from now to the end of the season then Man City can't do anything about it. Until it's in their hands for me they've got to keep on going."

