Why did Chelsea sack Graham Potter? Player anger, baffling selection calls and more as new details emerge

Chelsea decided to part ways with manager Graham Potter after six months at the helm after a disappointing string of results. The announcement came after the Blues put in a hapless performance in a 2-0 defeat at home against Aston Villa.

The club said in their statement:

"Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future."

Graham Potter managed Chelsea for 31 games, winning just 12 of those. The eight draws and 11 defeats in the other games did not help the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss as club owner Todd Boehly finally decided to relieve him of his duties.

Following his departure, reports from The Telegraph (via Goal) suggested that several players in the dressing room were "angry" with Potter. Senior members of the squad believed he was "out of his depth" and also raised concerns about his team selections.

Serious questions were asked when seasoned Premier League midfielder Mason Mount was regularly omitted from the squad in favor of Mykhaylo Mudryk, who only joined from Shakhtar Donetsk in January.

Being Thomas Tuchel's successor after the German won the Champions League with Chelsea was never going to be easy for Graham Potter, who took up his first high-profile job. Despite an assuring start to his stint, Potter seemed to have lost the dressing room along the way and it showed on the pitch.

Bruno Saltor will be the Blues' interim head coach while the board searches for a replacement.

What next for Todd Boehly and Chelsea?

While carrying on from Tuchel's efforts was always going to be a tough ask, Boehly and the Blues board would not have expected such a nosedive. Having invested close to £600 million in transfers over two windows, Chelsea were expected to be placed better than 11th with 38 points.

The club's progress during their transition period has stalled due to poor results and multiple managerial changes over the last few seasons.

Their next appointment will be crucial for their future, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Blues are targeting Julian Nagelsmann, who was recently sacked by Bayern Munich and replaced by Tuchel.

Nagelsmann plays an exciting attacking formation similar to what the Blues played under Tuchel, and is still only 35 years old. Owner Todd Boehly could move quickly in the upcoming days to secure the German's signature as he will look to put the club back on the right track for the future.

Meanwhile, interim coach Saltor will be in-charge as the Blues host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in their next league game on April 4.

