“Chelsea already 1-0 down”, “Big mistake” - Chelsea fans worried as Pochettino names 23-year-old in FA Cup semi-final line-up vs Man City

Chelsea fans online were not pleased to see Enzo Fernandez start in the FA Cup semi-finals against Manchester City on Saturday, April 20. Mauricio Pochettino's side are still in with a chance for some silverware, having already lost the Carabao Cup final earlier this season.

The 23-year-old midfielder was out with an injury in their previous game but has now found a place in the midfield three alongside Conor Gallagher and Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea's lineup against Manchester City is as follows:

A section of Chelsea fans on X (formerly Twitter) were disappointed to see Enzo Fernandez in the team in arguably one of their biggest games of the season. Some stated that the Argentina midfielder weakens their attack while others believe their team against Everton would have been ideal for the FA Cup semifinals as well.

The Blues secured a 6-0 win against the Toffees in their previous Premier League fixture, with Cole Palmer netting four goals.

Here are a few fan reactions from X:

Enzo Fernandez was a big-money signing at Stamford Bridge when he joined the club back in January 2023 from SL Benfica for a fee reported to be around £107 million.

Fernandez has played a majority of games for his side this season, barring any injuries which he sustained. As things stand, he has played 38 times for the Blues across all competitions and contributed seven goals and three assists along the way.

Chelsea will be aiming to reach a second cup final this season

Chelsea have already reached one cup final season and are now aiming to reach the final for the second time this season. Pochettino's side reached the Carabao Cup final earlier this year but lost 1-0 against Liverpool after extra time.

It is worth mentioning that Enzo Fernandez played the full 120 minutes in that particular game.

The Blues, however, do not have the best records in recent FA Cup finals. They have reached the final four times in the past seven seasons but have lost all of them. This includes losing three consecutive finals from 2020 to 2022.

Chelsea have twice lost the final against Arsenal (in 2017 and 2020) and then to Leicester City in 2021 and Liverpool in 2022.

